Laguna Food Pantry offers help for families

Laguna Food Pantry offers help for families during summer break

Did you know almost 70% of Laguna Food Pantry’s shoppers are families with at least one child? In Orange County, at least one in eight children is at risk of hunger. While summer is considered a three-month vacation for some children, it can be daunting for others. During the summer, when school is out, more kids are at risk of going to bed hungry. While schools play a crucial role in providing meals for students during the academic year, the summer break presents a significant challenge.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday-Friday, 8-10:30 a.m.

Many children who rely on school meals for consistent nourishment during the week find themselves without access to proper food when schools are closed. Families who rely on the vital support system of school meals for their children now must provide those extra meals. With high food prices, this small addition can exacerbate a family’s financial struggles. As the summer months unfold, the Laguna Food Pantry continues to offer help to anyone at risk of or currently experiencing food insecurity. People should have access to adequate nutrition all year-round – especially children who are still growing and developing.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Donations are greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

