Music in the Park concert series 2023 FP 063023

Music in the Park concert series 2023

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission presents the 40th Annual Music in the Park concert series that takes place on Sundays, July 9-August 20.

Sunday, July 9, 5 p.m.

The Neil Deal (Neil Young)

music in neil deal

The Neil Deal

The Neil Deal is America’s tribute to the career and music of Neil Young...as a solo performer as well as with legendary groups such as Crazy Horse, Buffalo Springfield, and Crosby, Stills and Nash. Led by singer/guitarist Dennis Neil, The Neil Deal has performed throughout the U.S. and Canada since 2001.

Per the City of Laguna Beach: Music in the Park is a free public concert series held Sunday evenings at Bluebird Park. Concerts start at 5 p.m. Please do not set up before 3 p.m. No dogs are allowed at Bluebird Park. No smoking. No display or sale of merchandise. Low-back beach chairs are encouraged. Alcohol is permitted for guests 21 or older, but must be with a full meal. Solicitation of any kind is not permitted at city events.

Bluebird Park is located at 772 Cress St., Laguna Beach.

 

