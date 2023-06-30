NewLeftHeader

School Notes

School Notes

News and notes from our colleges and universities

Emerson College awarded approximately 1,058 undergraduate degrees during the 143rd Commencement at Agganis Arena in Boston, Mass. on Sunday, May 14.

Receiving a degree was Quinn Exceen of Laguna Beach (BA in Media Arts Production).

Emerson College is based in Boston, Mass., opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s theater district. The college has approximately 4,161 undergraduates and 554 graduate students from across the U.S. and nearly 70 countries.

 

