Celebrating July 4th in Laguna Beach with fireworks

Celebrating July 4th in Laguna Beach with fireworks show, flyover

Unfurl your American flags, deck out your beach cruisers and strollers with patriotic pinwheels and garlands, and proudly wear your favorite red, white and blue garb to celebrate our Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4. The spectacular fireworks show awaits!

Photo by Scott Brashier

The City of Laguna Beach fireworks show will originate from Monument Point at Heisler Park and begin at approximately 9 p.m.

The City of Laguna Beach fireworks show will originate from Monument Point at Heisler Park and begin at approximately 9 p.m. on July 4. The Monument Point area will be closed all day and at approximately 5 p.m., the area of Heisler Park from Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will be closed to the public to allow for fireworks preparation.

The Condor Squadron Officers’ and Airmen’s Association, a nonprofit founded by group of WWll fighter pilots, will fly AT-6s over Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Dana Point and San Clemente. They will fly over Laguna Beach at 5:45 p.m. The flyover was arranged by the City of San Clemente.

After the fireworks show, you can expect heavy traffic as many visitors will be leaving via Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway. The Laguna Beach Police Department will have increased traffic control to facilitate the flow of vehicles out of town. For traffic and emergency updates sign up for Nixle by texting 92651 to 888.777.

The City of Laguna Beach reminds all residents and visitors to leave the fireworks to the professionals at the city. All kinds of fireworks are always illegal within the City of Laguna Beach. This includes “Safe and Sane”-type fireworks that may be legal to purchase in other cities. The Laguna Beach Police Department, Fire Department and Marine Safety Departments will have extra officers working over the Fourth of July weekend looking for fireworks violations.

Wishing you a happy and safe 4th of July!

 

