Board of Supervisors approves $9.3 billion budget 063023

Board of Supervisors approves $9.3 billion budget, as OC’s financial health appears strong

On Tuesday (June 27) the Orange County Board of Supervisors approved a $9.3 billion budget, which included increased investments in sustainable infrastructure and climate resiliency, housing, public safety and more.

District 5 Supervisor Katrina Foley issued the following statement upon the conclusion of their board meeting:

“The County of Orange remains in strong financial health, which is reflected in our $9.3 billion budget,” said Supervisor Foley. “Today marks a new day in Orange County, with the rise of revenue without additional taxes from local sales and property taxes proving our economy continues to grow. As a result, I’m pleased to share increased county investments in addressing the affordable housing crisis, climate resiliency, public safety and services to support veterans, at-risk youth, those struggling with substance abuse, and other vulnerable populations. Orange County must make these investments now to move the needle on issues that directly impact current and future generations of residents.”

Orange County has the third highest gross domestic product out of all 58 counties in California and is the sixth most populous county in the United States. In May, Orange County had a projected unemployment rate of 3.2%, the lowest unemployment rate among all surrounding Southern California counties, the state (4.5%) and the nation (3.4%).

Through this year’s budget, Orange County demonstrates a commitment to long-term fiscal strength, the provision of high-quality services, and the advancement of major initiatives that will benefit residents and future generations.

According to Supervisor Foley, some key highlights from the budget include:

–Fiscal Strength: The county approved a $9.3 billion, balanced budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-24, a 5.4% increase from last year. Revenue from local sales taxes increased by approximately 2.5%, reflecting a growing economy in Orange County.

–Public Protection: This represents 18.8% of county spending and includes funding for departments such as the District Attorney’s office, Sheriff Coroner’s office and the Public Defender’s office. New public protection spending highlights in this budget includes nine newly created Deputy Sheriff positions in the Behavioral Health Bureau. These employees will play a critical role in our South County response to the mental health and homelessness crises by working with the county’s Health Care Agency’s Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) on responding to behavioral health-related calls.

–Community Services: This represents 48.5% of county spending (an increase this year) and includes funding for departments such as Child Support Services, the Health Care Agency and the OC Community Resources Department.

New community service spending highlights in this budget include: A new veteran claims representative position to support expanded veterans’ services; three new positions in the county’s Office on Aging to support expanded services for residents aged 60+; three new positions to help tackle the opioid addiction crisis by providing substance abuse treatment to incarcerated individuals and medication-assisted treatment upon release; 10 new mental health workers to provide enhanced mental health and substance use treatment services to juveniles in custodial facilities, Juvenile Hall, the Youth Guidance Center and the Youth Leadership Academy, and a team of 11 positions to provide clinically prescribed, individualized interventions including several supportive services, medication and a housing plan.

–Infrastructure & Environmental Resources: This represents 7.1% of county spending and includes funding for John Wayne Airport, OC Waste & Recycling and OC Public Works.

New infrastructure and environmental resources spending highlights in this budget include: A Sustainability Manager at OC Waste & Recycling to lead the county’s approach to climate action planning, meeting environmental goals and securing environmental grants from the state and federal governments; the county is hiring 18 positions to support OC landfills’ disposal services, planning and renewable energy and increase reliability, and JWA’s construction fund for this fiscal year is $120,475,000 and will support the airport’s Capital Improvement Plan. This initiative is to renovate several infrastructure needs at the airport over the next three years.

 

