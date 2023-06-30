NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 063023

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

With our beaches crowded for the Fourth, be aware that sea lions and dolphins are seriously suffering from potentially killer algae bloom

TJ headshot AugThe long July 4th weekend is a time when congregating at local beaches becomes the thing to do. Unfortunately, there’s a group joining in, not because they want to, but because certain situations are making them sick and forcing them to come out of the water and up onto our beaches.

According to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) they continue receiving dozens of calls a day concerning sick sea lions along the coastline due to domoic algae. And it unfortunately is getting worse as the toxic algae bloom creeps down the coast from San Luis Obispo County.

The bloom is making hundreds of sea lions and dolphins sick and killing many. Sadly, these animals began washing up along the coastline earlier this month in alarming numbers.

The impacted animals – mostly sea lions and dolphins, but also whales and other marine mammals – are feeding on smaller fish, such as squid, sardines and anchovies, that have eaten the poisonous plankton.

The toxins then can cause seizures and severe brain inflammation which often leads to death by causing irreversible brain damage.

Unfortunately, the staff at the PMMC is struggling to keep up. They continue to work with the local and county officials warning beachgoers to stay away from stranded animals. And don’t be fooled, these lethargic animals might appear more approachable while on the beach, but they also pose a greater bite risk to people and their pets.

As of Wednesday this week, the center has taken in dozens of animals. Many others have died.

Dr. Alissa Deming, VP of Conservation Medicine and Science at PMMC, said the situation is dire and costing the center to this point at least $200,000 it doesn’t have and, worse yet, nearing capacity with which to treat these sick animals.

To make matters worse, sea lion pups are typically born on Channel Island rookeries between June 15 and July 15 each year, making the timing of the bloom even worse. Typically, marine mammal rescue centers start seeing pups in trouble sometime around November, but this toxin could mean even earlier arrivals.

Dr. Deming said her staff is also treating mostly females who show signs of just having given birth and are lactating. They’ve been found on every beach in the county except for San Clemente.

“If we can get the girls out of their intoxicated state, we might release them earlier in hopes that they can find their pups again,” Deming said. “Sea lions are very good mothers and sometimes take another pup and raise it. We’d like them to have a chance to get back out to the islands again.”

Dolphins are having similar issues. They, too, are coming ashore. Then, beachgoers will try to push them back into the water, thinking they’re helping, but Deming warns against that instinct.

“If dolphins come up on the beach having seizures, they have to have air,” she said. “If you push them back, they can’t breathe. It’s best for people to call the rescue center and let the lifeguards handle it.”

According to scientists from NOAA CoastWatch and the Southern California Coastal Ocean Observing System this is the worst they’ve seen in 25 years. It’s estimated it to be about 25-50 miles offshore and in water as deep as 2,000 feet.

PMMC will continue to respond to calls for sick and injured marine mammals and is working to create a triage area for the overflow.

To report an animal in distress, call the PMMC at 949.494.3050. And, please consider making a gift to give these marine mammals a fighting chance at https://apps.pacificmmc.org/donate.

• • •

I know the sunscreen has hardly had a chance to work its way in yet and we still have almost a full summer ahead of us, but some news swept across my desk this week. The Laguna Open returns to Main Beach this October 13-15.

Kirk Morgan, who has directed this event for 15 years, is still involved but stepping back and turning over the reins to Marty Suan and Patrick Canavan.

Suan has years of experience as an accomplished AVP Tour Director and has spent the last two years as The Laguna Open’s Competition Director.

Canavan has also served here the last two years in roles ranging from Volunteer Coordinator to Operations and Donor Cultivation.

However, perhaps some of the bigger news is that the tournament is back on the main AVP schedule for the first time in more than 30 years. Prize money has been set at $30,000, based on current commitments.

There’s a lot still in the works, including site map approval; as the event approaches, erecting a stage on either the South or Tower Court over the weekend to provide an elevated viewing and a DJ area; tents, and VIP and player areas with better amenities.

It’s going to be fun…mark it down in your calendar and plan to be there.

• • •

Laguna resident Valerie Imhof is the newest member to the Board of Trustees for Laguna Beach Live!

Imhof has been very involved in youth music outreach programs, including as the founder of Pacific Symphony’s “Class Act” program that has served both Laguna elementary schools for many years and continues to remain active.

• • •

Speaking of Laguna Beach Live!, they have some exciting July programming that includes Live! at the Museum on Sunday, July 9 from 1-2 p.m., where they’ll feature Quarteto Nuevo, a combination of soprano saxophone/alto flute, cello, guitar and hand percussion.

It’s free for members of Laguna Live! and the Museum and $14 for non-members.

On Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m., Beth’s Tuesday at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center will feature multi-genre keyboardist Karen Hammack and founding Honk member Richard Stekol in the monthly singer/songwriter showcase hosted by Beth Fitchet Wood.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

And then on Sunday, July 23 from 1-2:30 p.m., Laguna Beach Live!, in collaboration with the Festival of Arts, will bring the Sunday Gospel Experience hosted by renowned singer Terry Steele with guest Crystal Lewis. The concert is free with a Laguna Live! membership, or an FOA admission. There will also be a limited number of reserved seating for $20.

For tickets go here.

 

