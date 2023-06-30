“We Need to Talk” already has our FP 063023

“We Need to Talk” already has our town talking. And that’s the point.

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

You can make some Laguna residents see red just by changing the color of the Forest Avenue phone booth to aqua blue. That’s part of the point, said local artists Candice Brokenshire and Julie Setterholm. To get people talking.

(L-R) Sawdust artists Julie Setterholm and Candice Brokenshire unveiled their collaborative installation “We Need to Talk” at the Forest Avenue phone booth on June 15

A conversation erupted on at least two Laguna Locals Facebook pages on June 15, the day of the dedication ceremony for “We Need to Talk” (WNTT), the fifth and latest public art installation at the Forest Avenue phone box.

“Gripe following,” the original post began. “Whose bright idea was it to paint our iconic red telephone booth on Forest Avenue…wait for it…turquoise blue?” The post solicited other people’s opinions, noting that – art aside – the booth has traditionally been red and “it should STAY RED.”

No surprise, people had opinions. The 171 comments (and counting) reflected a mixture of passionate views from both sides of the red/blue aisle. Scrolling through the responses, “Red!” began sounding like a battle cry as several folks wondered why Laguna’s residents weren’t consulted, and why something so iconic as a red British phone booth needed to change.

The other side pushed back, noting the city-sponsored installations are temporary (two years) and intended to bring public art – and the ensuing conversations – to town. “What you want is censorship,” one commenter said. “Your way and nothing else for a creative endeavor that is a cornerstone of who we are here in Laguna. Shift, expand, grow, understand, be curious and supportive. Growth is a constant and necessary for creativity to thrive.”

“Have those of you complaining about the color bothered to walk up to the phone booth to observe the totality of the work?” wrote another. “It is a deliciously whimsical exhibit celebrating our natural environment. Get out of your car and have a look inside to see the magical sea life scene…."

If the discussion settled anything, it’s that – once again – art is doing its job in Laguna. It’s getting people talking.

I sat down with Brokenshire and Setterholm to hear the backstories behind this latest installation, their thoughts on the color debate and what they hope this project can do for our town. Along the way, I learned a lot (including that the controversy over color goes back a long time). Whether or not you’re on team red or blue, the artists’ insights should give you a lot to think – and talk – about.

How the public phone booth installations work

First, if you (like me) aren’t aware how the phone booth installations are organized, here’s a little background. Once a working phone booth, the British-inspired kiosk (located in front of the Whitney Gallery near Beach Street) has been a city-operated site that features rotating public art installations selected by the Arts Commission since 2013. A call-to-artists is issued every two years to all Southern California residents in eight counties for designs that are “imaginative, whimsical and colorful.” This year, the Arts Commission received 15 design proposals.

The proposals were reviewed by the Arts Commission and four finalists were selected to give three-minute presentations. Among those, it was a close tie between two. Brokenshire and Setterholm’s design was ultimately selected. Exhibits are installed for a 24-month period, after which they are removed, and the artists are obligated to return the booth to its original condition.

This year’s selection marked several notable firsts. Brokenshire and Setterholm are the first collaborators on a single installation; they’re the first women and they’re the first residents of Laguna Beach. They’re also the first artists to change the color of the phone box, which is entirely within their discretion.

“We Need to Talk” (WNTT) is the fifth installation at the Forest Avenue phone booth, but the first collaboration by women artists living in Laguna Beach. Its color represents environmentalism and Mother Nature.

The color controversy

“In our proposal, we did do two renders,” said Brokenshire. “One was rendered out red, one was rendered out in a slightly different blue because we didn’t know whether we would be allowed to change the color. Kudos to the city for saying, ‘This is part of the art. You’ve won, so you can do what you want.’ Because we wanted to [express an] environmental idea, it felt blue was the way to go. Red didn’t feel very ‘Mother Nature’ to us.”

Alongside those social media posts, both Brokenshire and Setterholm faced some verbal push-back about the color on the street. Brokenshire, who’s British, educated an offended Brit passerby on the history of the K6 phone box (click here).

“When [the phone box] was first launched [in the U.K.], the red was hotly debated,” Brokenshire said. “When the phone box went to rural places, it was blue and green and grey because all those little villages didn’t want a red box in their village. So, there is actually historical context of the K6 box being different colors.”

“If we offended somebody, we’re the first people to be empathetic and say we got it wrong,” she said. “But the color? This is an art piece. And we’re contracted to put the booth back to the way that we found it after two years.”

We really do need to talk

Color preferences aside, there are important topics we need to talk about. Especially in today’s hyper-divided, politically segregated and technologically toxic society. Environmental issues, for one.

“The ‘WNTT’ thing is part of our culture now,” Brokenshire said. “We tend to use it when someone’s done something a little bit odd or crazy or upsetting. So #weneedtotalk is used in various ways. We wanted to do something whimsical but represent Laguna Beach habitats. What if we crammed Mother Nature into the phone booth? With an eyebrow raised, she’s saying, ‘WNTT’ to everyone.”

Using soft textile art and whimsical lovebugs, the phone booth contains an imaginative world that inspires serious conversations

By incorporating the hashtag and digital lingo, the artists intended to comment on this new style of communication and keep the installation timely. “That cultural note was important,” said Brokenshire. “How we communicate in this weird, overtaxed and digital way. We’re complex beings and we’re not always using the right channels to communicate anymore. We’re trying to shorthand and hack [the things we shouldn’t].”

Setterholm’s whimsical metal bugs provided both a friendly and metaphoric entrée to the discussion, creating a miniature world inside the phone box. “There’s a bit of the art that you don’t see,” said Brokenshire. “The whole box is very whimsical. But we want to know what people want to talk about. We’re wanting to have relationships with the environmental groups in town, the arts groups in town and we’re curious – beyond the environmental topics – what are other things we ought to be talking about right now?”

The old phone remains as a symbol of antiquated communication, sitting alongside the hashtag #WNTT in the digital world. The natural world, flowers and insects, hang nearby as a reminder of what’s at stake.

An Instagram page (click here) has been dedicated to the installation, which hosts interviews and on-the-street conversations with local educators, environmentalists and activists. Setterholm and Brokenshire plan to collaborate with the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, Third Street Writers, the Neighborhood Congregational Church, the Laguna Canyon and Ocean foundations and others to expand the reach of their project and open a dialogue across a variety of topics beyond the environment.

“Conversations can’t be bad,” said Setterholm. “By ending it on a question – ‘What do we need to talk about?’ – and prompting it in a gentle way, [we hope to inspire] more conversations.”

Practicing what they preach

One of the more elegant (and perhaps overlooked) aspects of “We Need to Talk” is that the artistic process echoes its theme. Collaboration requires communication. And, in this case, divergent materials need to coexist together. In other words, Brokenshire and Setterholm had to practice what they preached.

The two artists met at the Sawdust Festival, where they both exhibit, in 2020. Their booths were near one another. “I loved Julie’s lovebugs,” Brokenshire said. “They’re these beautiful little gems, but the way Julie talks about them, it’s about celebrating our uniqueness and our weirdness. Sometimes bugs make us say ‘eww.’ Yet Julie celebrates them. We’re in a weird world right now. We ought to celebrate diversity, as opposed to letting divisiveness go on.”

“Geraldine” the dragonfly came as a surprise. Originally a sun was planned for the front to float in the blue sky. When Julie created “Geraldine,” she stole the show.

Because their mediums are diametrically opposed, the contrasts made for nice metaphors as well. Setterholm works with hard materials – metal and enamel. Her studio contains a fiery kiln and welding tools. Brokenshire works with soft textiles – wools and other fabrics.

“There’s something interesting about what Julie does [with] metals – the hardness of the material – versus what I do working with fiber – wool and paper or, in the case of the phone box, recycled cardboard. We wondered, ‘could we do a collaboration?’” said Brokenshire.

Candice Brokenshire’s soft fabric pieces contrast with Julie Setterholm’s metal work, creating a wonderful synergy depicting both land and sea

They credit their success to an extraordinary amount of trust. “There were times I said to Julie, ‘You really should question more of my bad ideas.’ But she went along with it, which was really lovely,” Brokenshire said. “Normally there’s some pushback or struggle. But we let each other play it out. Some things worked, some didn’t. There wasn’t a lot of micromanaging, but there was a lot of honesty.”

Something for everyone

The result feels magical. Mother Nature trapped inside a callbox, beckoning passersby to communicate better. It comments on environmentalism, technology, digital communication and social disruption, all through colorful, whimsical creatures.

Brokenshire likened the installation to a Disney movie – meaning there’s something for everyone, and the exhibit is intended to meet its audience wherever they are. “It works on different levels,” she said. “Watching mothers with small children gathering around having that special moment. Then watching adults having a reaction to it. There are the inside jokes and there are the more [intellectually engaging] adult themes. If this box can do all that, that’s fantastic.”

For Brokenshire, the experience brought back memories from her childhood in London, when her parents would take her to Hamleys toy store at Christmas to view the elaborate window displays. “It didn’t matter your background. Even if you didn’t have money, you’d go to Hamleys over the holidays and look at the windows,” she said. “It was so enchanting. They packed lots of eye candy in a small space. It was the thing everyone talked about – ’Did you see this or that?’ I suppose I’m a frustrated window dresser, but I love how you can cram lots of delightful things in a small space. Your eye sees something different every time.”

The phone booth contains layers of hidden delights. The more you look, the more you’ll discover. Note the honeysuckle vines behind, slowly being trained to claim the booth. Another level of hidden meaning.

Brokenshire and Setterholm both hope the installation will pique our collective curiosity and inspire conversation across a variety of topics. Their Instagram page is an active way to stay informed, and planning is already underway for a variety of in-person events. In the meantime, the catchy new color has definitely caught people’s attention and gotten them talking. Hopefully the conversations keep coming.

The artists celebrate their successful collaboration. Keep tabs on their ever-evolving conversation on Instagram (weneedtotalklb).

