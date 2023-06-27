NewLeftHeader

Music Director Ami Porat announces his 39th season with Mozart Classical Orchestra

Ami Porat, the music director of the Mozart Classical Orchestra, announced the concert programs of the Orchestra’s 2023-2024 season, featuring masterworks in new settings celebrating the Orchestra’s 39th season.

Three subscription programs from September through May will feature, among others, works of Mozart, Beethoven, Piazzolla, Strauss, Haydn and Schubert. The orchestra’s education and outreach events “Mozart on the Move” and “Mozart for Teens” enter their 36th year.

The programs will take place at 3 p.m. concerts on three Sundays: September 17, and January 28 and May 19, 2024. The Mozart Classical Orchestra performs at the Artists Theater in Laguna Beach, where it played its first professional season in 1985.

“In the friendly and warm acoustics of this beautiful hall, the classic masterworks shine and the audience shares the intimacy of the theater,” Porat said.

The concerts will feature Schubert and Piazzolla in newly orchestrated settings and the masterworks of Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart and Haydn.

Season soloists are Alexis Meschter, violin; Daniel Shapiro, piano and Laszlo Mezo, violoncello.

The Artists Theater at Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

For more details on the concert programs, click here.

From now until July 31, season tickets are on sale (click here). Tickets to individual concerts will be on sale on August 1.

 

