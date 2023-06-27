NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 062723

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Here comes the sun!

Dennis 5Local weather conditions have greatly improved in the past week with generally sunny afternoons and even a couple of sunny mornings thrown into the mix. As a result, afternoon temps have scratched and clawed their way up to that elusive 70 degree mark. Local ocean temps are even creeping up into the mid-60s in some spots.

Here’s a switch: The Eastern Pacific Tropics have been very quiet so far while the Atlantic Basin has already popped out three tropical storms with sustained winds generally at around 45-60 mph. None of these systems pose any threat to any land masses at this time. There was Arlene, Bret and Cindy so far. El Niños don’t behave in this manner. If there was an El Niño in the water, it would be the Pacific side which had three tropical systems already. The Atlantic side would most likely still be waiting for their first tropical system of the season.

Here in the Pacific, things are quiet with only a couple of clusters of thunderstorms off Southern Mexico as we wait for Adrian to kick off the 2023 season. The latest in the season for the first storm to form here in the Pacific was on July 10 and named Agatha. The latest for the first system in the Atlantic was on August 18, 1992 with the name Andrew. Andrew would later wreak havoc on extreme Southern Florida on the Atlantic side as a Category 5 hurricane that made landfall and devastated the community of Homestead where Homestead Air Force Base was situated.

The base took a direct hit – Andrew was the most destructive storm in United States history up to that point. Andrew had a central pressure of 912 millibars at landfall, making it the third most intense hurricane of the 20th century – outdone only by the infamous Labor Day hurricane that struck the Florida Keys in 1935 and Hurricane Camille in August 1969. The storm surge from Andrew reached an astounding 23 feet.

The year 1992 saw a strong El Niño event as there were only six tropical systems in the Atlantic that year, but let’s be real here. All it takes is one! The pattern historically has been during an El Niño, storm production in the Pacific is more frequent and more of them reach major hurricane status, while the opposite is true in the Atlantic with less frequent output. During a La Niña, the pattern is opposite with more activity in the Atlantic and less in the Pacific.

Here comes July and things have warmed up nicely as the stubborn marine layer slackens with much more sunshine as a rule. Gloomy Julys are few and far between as in 1967, 1973 and 1991. The average hi-lo for July here in Laguna is 78-65 degrees with the hottest July day on record occurring on July 2, 1985 and the coolest July night was in 1952 with a low of 52. July is the driest month of the year around here with an average a scanty trace of an inch of precipitation, but there was one wet one and that occurred in July 2015 – as a result of the outer bands of Hurricane Dolores that made it halfway up the Baja Peninsula just off their coast. The second wettest July was in 1986 with just over a quarter inch of rain. The average ocean temp for July here in Laguna is around 68-70 with the warmest of 79 back in 2009. The coldest July water temp was 55 in 2005 and again in 2010 as a result of some serious upwelling. Notable July earthquakes were on July 9, 1986, a 6.0 shaker near Windy Point near Palm Springs and five days later, there was a 5.3 just off Oceanside.

More on that next week. ALOHA!

 

