Fair Game 062723

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

After many voiced concerns, school board and residents appear to be moving to more common agreement

TJ headshot AugMonths back I received a call from Anakaren Ureno, the director of Communications and Engagement from the Laguna Beach Unified School District. She invited me in for a peek at the LBUSD Facility Master Plan, with Superintendent Jason Viloria, Ed.D. and key members of his staff explaining those plans to me.

I have to say, at first look, I was impressed. I remember writing about it. A funny thing then happened. Residents began reaching out to me saying they weren’t included in the process and many were upset, even mad.

My response was that I had every reason to believe the District would, in time, reach out and that it was an extended process. To be honest, the School Board did, sort of. They held several study sessions and “Q&A’s,” along with a joint community meeting with the City Council.

But the complaints I continued to receive were that community members regularly asked the Board questions or even offered suggestions that seemed, by immediately following periods of silence, to fall on deaf ears.

These complaints culminated with a recent invite to me from what appeared to be a very polite and interested community group partner, Sensible Laguna. The leadership of the group and I met to look over the high school property and discuss their concerns.

At NO time did they offer up anything like the old excuse, “Not in my backyard.” Quite to the contrary. The group seemed extremely reasonable and valued what the school offered and meant to this community.

Then, as what almost appeared magical, things began happening at the District/Board level over the next few days, in the way of concessions and new ideas. It was a wonderfully positive development, at least from where I’m sitting.

Here’s what I’ve learned: the Board is looking to demonstrate to the neighbors around the high school and District office that they are working to reduce the scope of the initial concepts and that they have several pool options to utilize the existing pool space. And that news comes from inside.

I’ve also been alerted that the Board took the parking structures off the table at the last study session, along with the idea of moving the District office to the high school parcel next to Park.

That all seems to fit into the concerns that Sensible Laguna shared.

Another point being clarified is the overall costs, widely rumored as some $150 million all in, but in reality now “well below even $100 million,” according to, again, someone in the know. And that is with a 10-year plan where priorities and timelines will be established.

As I’ve said, all this is positive news. To have the Board responding to the neighbors and in a sense reassuring them that they’re listening is a win for all…including, most importantly, the kids.

There will be a Facilities Master Plan Study Session tonight (June 27) conducted by the Board of Education at the Thurston Middle School Library at 5 p.m. Here’s the planned agenda and below a condensed version of what to expect:

Aquatic Center – Maintain location of pool and tennis courts; present five options for board consideration that would follow those guidelines.

District Office – Maintain present location; eliminate parking structure.

Cost estimates – Top of World Elementary: $7.3M; El Morro Elementary: $20M; Thurston Middle School: $4.8M; LBHS: $23.3M and District Offices: $13M.

That comes to a total of $68.3M, not including the aquatic center which has those five different ideas still to be determined. However, each of those costs will be provided at tonight’s meeting and you can easily add them in.

Lastly, there will be a proposed timeline presented showing steps along the way for the project from now in 2023 through 2030.

Quoting a board member, after a “rough start,” hopefully everyone, or better yet, most people are now able to get on the same page.

Get to the meeting tonight and see for yourself. If you’re unable, it will be broadcast live at www.lbusd.org/liveboardmeeting.

Today I turn 70 years old. That’s a biggie. The fire alarm went off in my home when they brought out the birthday cake!

Jokes aside, there were times along the way that I never thought I’d make it this long.

First off, as a kid, I saw my father die at 29. My brother and I took his death personally and set the simple goal we’d often discuss from our bunk beds that we just wanted to live to see 30. It’s funny how the mind works that way, but I hear that a parental death can often times cause this effect in young people.

Suffice it to say, my brother Cliff and I flew past our 30th birthdays and have never looked back. Okay, I’ve looked back but am happy I don’t have to go back.

In my early 50s, after finding out that I had inherited a genetic disease that my father had died of, I found that I needed a kidney transplant. My brother jumped in and donated one.

My early 60s led to some cancer and, separately, the need for a new mitral valve in the old heart.

Fortunately, with the assistance of some great doctors at Hoag Hospital, we successfully moved past all of that.

So, here I am at 70…deep breath…feeling good and raring to go for another decade or two, God willing. As a lifelong golfer, I subscribe to a simple mantra which says that if I live long enough I have a better chance at someday shooting my age. But, truth be told, I’m going to have to live a heck of a long time to even come close to making that happen.

Suffice it to say, I understand you don’t want to join in the contest as to who can get Tom Johnson the best birthday gift, but know that the two second row tickets my daughter wrapped up for me to see Neil Young next month in concert at the Greek Theater would in that event be difficult to beat.

“Southern Man, “Ohio, “Cinnamon Girl, “Cowgirl in the Sand, “Down by the River, “Rockin’ in the Free World”…oh, what memories. It’s going to be fantastic!

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is offering a “first look” at this year’s Pageant of the Masters (show only) on Wednesday, July 5. It’s the final dress rehearsal and a night that has become known as “locals night.”

Tickets are discounted to $70 each. Interested? Call the Chamber at 949.494.1018.

Laguna Beach Live! has acknowledged a generous grant of $3,500 from the Festival of Arts (FOA) Foundation. The money will be used to support a series of free music classes for children at the Laguna Beach Library, free programs for the seniors at the Senior Center, and to underwrite their Music Insights programs that promote the discovery of different genres of music.

 

