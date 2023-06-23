NewLeftHeader

One hundred years of art history at Crystal Cove 062323

One hundred years of art history at Crystal Cove

Crystal Cove Conservancy, the nonprofit public benefit organization partnered with Crystal Cove State Park, will continue the century-long tradition of art at Crystal Cove State Park with exciting summer art events. From painting a masterpiece on the beach to meeting local artists, art aficionados will have the chance to take part in the living history of art at Crystal Cove.

Crystal Cove State Park has a rich art history spanning more than 100 years. The tradition continues today, as artists trek down every year to paint the scenic cottages, iconic ocean-side bluffs and relaxing sandy beaches, setting up their easels to paint en plein air – on site, in the open air.

The Conservancy’s popular Great Plein Air Art Experience classes will return to the Crystal Cove Historic District on Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 13 through August 31. Participants will spend the day capturing the beauty of the Cove on canvas, as they paint the beloved seaside landscape. Crystal Cove plein air artist, Debbie Morines, will be an artistic guide, taking participants through the process of creating a plein air painting from beginning to end. All supplies will be provided. Class size is limited to 12 and the minimum age is 18. Pricing is $120 per workshop or $100 for Crystal Cove Conservancy members.

Exciting summer events at Crystal Cove

For those who are looking to be an art observer rather than a participant, come experience the new Meet the Artist event July 5 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Held on the deck of the Crystal Cove State Park Interpretive Store in the Historic District, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Gobind Boyes, who will sweep attendees away with her beautiful seascape paintings. Meet the Artist event is open to the public and free to attend.

For more information about summer art events at Crystal Cove and to register for the Great Plein Air Art Experience, click here. To learn more about the Crystal Cove State Park Historic District and the history of art at the Cove, join a free Historic District Walking Tour happening every fourth Saturday of the month. More information about upcoming Historic District Walking Tours can be found by clicking here.

Crystal Cove Conservancy works to protect the historic, natural and cultural resources of Crystal Cove State Park. Their unique public/private partnership with California State Parks means that all revenue raised is reinvested into programs that use the park as an outdoor classroom for STEM education. These programs will cultivate our planet’s next generation of environmental stewards, ensuring that Crystal Cove and places like it live on for generations.

 

