LAM has a full June calendar FP 062323

LAM has a full June calendar

Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including innovative workshops and musical performances.

lam adds Kleitsch

John Kleitsch, The Artist, 1907, LAM Permanent Collection Museum purchase with funds provided in part from Janet Barker Spurgeon and John Roger Barker

Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m.

Exhibition Walk-Through: Kleitsch

Join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern for a walk-through of the Laguna Art Museum’s newest exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and at Home in Old Laguna. Gain insight to the curatorial process and learn about the works on view.

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14

For tickets, click here.

Monday-Friday, June 26-30, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. each day

Cruising California Summer Camp

Buckle up and explore the art of the California regions. Kids will engage in fun artmaking projects that celebrate the diversity and beauty of California. Full of exciting dress up days and engaging movement filled in-gallery activities, this camp is the kids’ destination for the summer.

Advanced registration is required. Each camp has 20 available spots.

Details: This session is for ages 6-12-year-olds only and a healthy snack will be provided by the museum. Campers should bring their own lunches. Pricing and Cancellations: $280 for members, $350 for non-members, $220 for members registering two or more children (each), $300 for members registering two or more children (each). Registration fees are fully refundable up to four weeks prior to the scheduled day camp session. To register, click here.

Thursday, June 29, 10 a.m.

Laguna Beach History and Birthday

To celebrate Laguna Beach’s 96th birthday, join the Laguna Art Museum for a lecture on the city’s history presented by Eric Jessen. Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

lam adds nuevo

Live! at the Museum, Quarteto Nuevo on July 9

Sunday, July 9, 1 p.m.

Live! at the Museum: Quarteto Nuevo

Join this quartet consisting of saxophone, cello, guitar and percussion as they perform in the museum. Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended.

Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person.

For tickets, click here.

lam adds drawing

Figure Drawing - July 15

Saturday, July 15, 4-7 p.m.

Art Workshop: Figure Drawing

Taking inspiration from the exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, join Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics on how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with purchase of ticket. Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $20, Non-members: $35.

For tickets, click here

lam adds Breiwick

Deanna Breiwick - August 12

Saturday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

Paysages Voilés (a plein air-inspired recital)

International soprano Deanna Breiwick and world-renowned pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding return to the Laguna Art Museum on Saturday, Aug. 12 to present an evening inspired by plein air art. This curated program, which translates to “Veiled Landscapes,” reflects the nuance of plein air painting through hand-picked musical selections. The repertoire presented will reflect this art’s relationship to nature, its impressionistic roots and the landscapes it captures outwardly, and the ones it evokes inwardly. This evening will bring to life the essence of why plein air is a treasured art in Laguna Beach. Members: $70 per person, Non-members: $85 per person. 

For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

