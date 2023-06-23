NewLeftHeader

Gerard Basil Stripling’s sculpture Emprise FP 062323

Gerard Basil Stripling’s sculpture Emprise becomes part of FOA permanent art collection

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Jeff Rovner

As explained by Festival of Arts (FOA) Board Member Tom Lamb, before the dedication of Gerard Basil Stripling’s sculpture Emprise on Wednesday, June 21, the Festival rarely commissions work for their permanent collection.

“However, we had been considering it for a while, so the decision was made by the board and the funds were accumulated. During that process, Gerard’s name kept coming up,” said Christine Georgantas, director of exhibits for FOA and the Pageant.

“Then we approached him with the idea of an exceptional signature piece,” Lamb said.

Gerard Basil and family

Click on photo for a larger image

Stripling’s family and friends were on hand to celebrate. (L-R) Lori Stanley (sister), Melissa Stripling (wife), Keenan Stanley (brother-in-law), Stripling, Deidre Porter (sister), Dolores Stripling (mother), Gerise Reaves (sister), Lil Rouzan (family friend), Joseph Stripling (brother) and Frank Rouzan (family friend).

FOA’s permanent collection has more than 1,000 pieces, some of which are currently on display at John Wayne Airport.

“The permanent collection is unique in that it tracks and collects the work of people in Laguna and particularly this art show,” Lamb said. “We wanted the piece to be strong and evocative of the time and the Festival. Gerard said, ‘The Festival launched me into the art world and my career, and I want to give back.’ He felt very strongly about the commission.”

Well known for his large-scale sculptures, Stripling exhibited at FOA from 2003-2011 and served as a juror in 2021.

Gerard Basil David speaking

Click on photo for a larger image

President of FOA David Perry addresses the crowd as Stripling and Christine Georgantas look on

A resident of Laguna for 23 years, locals will likely be familiar with Stripling’s work. Four of his permanent public art pieces are installed around town with over a dozen more in Southern California cities. He’s also had two temporary public installations. One of them, Anastasis, appeared in front of City Hall in celebration of Ethnic Diversity & Black History Month in 2022.

Gerard Basil Lamb unveiling

Click on photo for a larger image

Tom Lamb with Stripling’s “Emprise”

Stripling’s work is in many significant collections both public and private, including a recent one-person exhibition at the Laguna Art Museum. He was just named Artist of the Year for 2023 by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance.

Attendees were treated to an extraordinary film by Rick Graves, documenting the creation of “Emprise”

According to Stripling, in creating Emprise, the curved arcs represent individuals on their separate creative journeys – arcing upward, outward and in different directions to represent individual directions and aspirations. Where they connect, he used a cast bronze texture similar to a leather bound connection. This reinforces the idea that the connections that we make and the people that we come across are important and need to be protected.

Gerard Basil in front of sculpture

Click on photo for a larger image

“Emprise” means an exciting or noteworthy event that one experiences first-hand, adventurous, daring or chivalric enterprise

“The shapes represent individuals and the ways in which we are different, yet similar…and it grows out from that, from the individual to the community – we are all connected,” Stripling said.

Just prior to the unveiling, David Perry, president of FOA, said (in part), “As Tom [Lamb] said earlier, it’s unusual for the Board to commission an artist. This is the first time in my 12 years with the Board that we have commissioned work. It’s a testament to the artist, and I want to thank Gerard for his time, effort and creativity to pull this together. He did a magnificent job. The intent was to capture the essence of the Festival’s mission, and I think Gerard has done this in a spectacular fashion.”

Gerard Basil with Perry

Click on photo for a larger image

Gerard Stripling and David Perry

“It’s an honor to have been chosen to do this sculpture and be a part of the Festival’s history,” Stripling said. “I want to thank Chris [Christine Georgantas] for trusting me on this project. I didn’t know how it would turn out – I had to have faith. I want to thank Tom and Pat Sparkhul for feedback and the Board for signing me on and making this special moment – and I also want to thank my staff and apprentices.”

Born in 1965 and raised in South Central Los Angeles, a career in fine art didn’t initially seem like a viable path for Stripling. He tried a major in mechanical engineering, but ultimately graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. His first influential job, guided by Hollywood fashion designer Bill Whitten (1944-2006), was as wardrobe supervisor for Michael Jackson. The job allowed Stripling to travel, visit museums and art galleries, meet artists around the world and refine some other skills (such as welding and design) that would help launch his career as a sculptor.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For more information about FOA, go to www.foapom.com.

 

