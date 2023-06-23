NewLeftHeader

Laguna Food Pantry foresees surge in food demand throughout the summer

In May, the Laguna Food Pantry (LFP) experienced a significant rise in shoppers, with an increase of almost 15% compared to April. Moreover, the number of new shoppers also saw a notable rise of 18% compared to the previous month.

As the LFP served groceries to nearly 4,500 individuals, it foresees a continued surge in demand throughout the summer, attributed to elevated food costs, reduced CalFresh benefits and the absence of school meals for children.

A Laguna Food Pantry volunteer loads up a shopper’s car

Monetary donations are greatly appreciated to help keep up with the demand. Ninety cents of every dollar donated goes directly toward providing nutritious groceries for shoppers.

For more information about the Pantry or to volunteer or donate, go to https://www.lagunafoodpantry.org/.

Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

