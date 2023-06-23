NewLeftHeader

Inauguration held for Jorg Dubin’s Mercury Falling 062323

Inauguration held for Jorg Dubin’s Mercury Falling sculpture

On Wednesday, June 21, the gleaming sculpture by local artist Jorg Dubin – Mercury Falling – was inaugurated with a Champagne reception at the Skyloft Apartments on the corner of Main and Jamboree in Irvine, where this eye-catching creation begins at the top of the building’s corner some 60 feet in the air. Installed on September 17, 2022, it was commissioned by Sanderson J. Ray Development (developer/co-owner of the Skyloft Apartments). Mercury Falling is the latest in the numerous public art installations Dubin has created, many of them visible throughout Laguna – Semper Memento (Always Remember), Trio, Viking Studio, Wavepoint, Quintet, The Castle Gate and Aliso.

According to Dubin, “The building architecture is very linear and hard edged. The sculpture softens its appearance and accomplishes that by not only having a very organic appearance, but also because of its reflective surface, it brings in its surroundings (sky, clouds, etc.) to become part of the building environment. It sends a hopeful message that we humans will actually do something about global warming and bring the earth’s temperature down, thus, Mercury Falling. It speaks for the environment and environmental change.

“I went through about 25 iterations of the sculpture before we arrived at the final design,” said Dubin. The fabrication, which took place at the Tany sculpture studios in Hangzhou, China occurred over five months, and after a long delay of four years it was finally installed. It is the largest public art sculpture Dubin has created to date.

Photo by Lana Johnson

(L-R) City of Irvine Councilmember Larry Agran and Mayor Farrah N. Khan with Laguna Beach resident Michael Ray (partner, Sanderson J. Development), Sculptor Jorg Dubin ("Mercury Falling") and Chase Sanderson (partner, Sanderson J. Development). Sanderson J. Ray Development developed and co-owns the Skyloft Apartments.

On hand for the reception and certificate presentation to celebrate Dubin and his sculpture were Mayor Farrah N. Khan and Councilmember Larry Agran, representing the City of Irvine; Laguna Beach resident and Sanderson J. Development partner Michael Ray; Sanderson J. Development partner Chase Sanderson; former Laguna Beach Councilmember Peter Blake and his wife, Stephanie, along with community members and friends.

Photo by Lana Johnson

Attendees enjoyed a Champagne appetizer buffet

Guests were treated to a buffet of appetizers including tempura shrimp skewers, mini-burgers, skewered bruschetta, Caesar salad cups, charcuterie, spring rolls, macarons and bubbly. Following was a presentation to Dubin from the City of Irvine.

Based in Laguna Beach, Dubin has had a four decade plus career as a working painter, sculptor, ceramist and a production designer. He has designed and fabricated more than 10 public art works, is currently a mentor and advisor in the MFA program at the Laguna College of Art + Design where he formerly taught advanced figure painting, and has worked as an art director and production designer on seven films for O entertainment. He currently maintains a painting and sculpture studio in Laguna Beach.

For more information on Jorg Dubin, go to www.jorgdubin.com.

 

