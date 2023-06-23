NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 50  |  June 23, 2023Subscribe

Hortense Miller Garden Aviary Gallery exhibition 062323

Share this story

Hortense Miller Garden Aviary Gallery exhibition features Elizabeth McGhee’s Garden Views

The Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden present Garden Views, a new exhibition of exquisite colored-pencil drawings by local artist Elizabeth McGhee.

McGhee, an LCAD graduate and long-time Festival of Arts exhibitor, used Prismacolor pencils to capture images inspired by the garden and home of Hortense Miller. The exhibition in on display now through September 30.

Hortense Miller McGhee art

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Hortense Miller Garden

An artwork by Elizabeth McGhee

McGhee will also be leading a workshop on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the garden with reservations opening mid-July via their website at www.hortensemillergarden.org.

Tours are free and donations are gratefully accepted. Make a reservation by booking a tour to view the exhibition in their Aviary Gallery at www.hortensemillergarden.org. You can also book tours online at www.lagunabeachcity.net, or call the city at 949.464.6645.

This hidden Laguna Beach gem features a 2.5-acre garden with more than a dozen unique trails and a pristine mid-century modern home built by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon. Tucked under towering Canary Pines, planted as one-gallon specimens, there are more than 600 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The walls of glass in this home offer breathtaking ocean and canyon views. The original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, fitting of a true Laguna artist.

Hortense Miller Garden is located at 22511 Allview Terrace, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.