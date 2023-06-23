NewLeftHeader

Julie (Meyer) Hamm

In Loving Memory

Julie (Meyer) Hamm

March 4, 1958 – June 9, 2023

Obituary Julie Meyer Hamm with Steve

Submitted photos

Julie (Meyer) Hamm with her husband, Steve

Our wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend went to be with the Lord and her parents on Friday, June 9, 2023. Her life was filled with love, kindness, and most importantly an incredible commitment to family and friendship. Julie was born in Castro Valley, Calif. on March 4, 1958 to Jack and Arla Meyer. Born into a family with incredibly strong roots, Julie’s childhood and entire life was full of people she so dearly loved. From skipping Kindergarten at Holy Trinity (a story she loved to tell – ha, ha), to more stories than can be shared with her four siblings, the Jamacha Road Gang, cousins and friends, to realizing her skills were in cheerleading not basketball (as she ran the whole court without dribbling), Julie’s life always embodied adventure, fun, kindness, love, determination, unwavering loyalty, faith and again, FAMILY.

After graduating from Granite Hills High School in El Cajon, Calif., Julie pursued higher education at the University of San Diego where she also obtained her MBA. Julie had a love for learning that she carried with her throughout her entire life. A few of the things that filled her bucket were being a docent at the Laguna Art Museum, elephants, the ocean, travel, a good book, getting outdoors, helping people, a meaningful song, hot baths, dolphins, the perfect chips and salsa, but most of all, relationships.

Obituary Julie Meyer Hamm with elephant

Click on photo for a larger image

Julie with one of the things that filled her bucket list – an elephant

Following her formal education, three of the biggest blessings in her life arrived. On March 11, 1990, Haley Christina O’Bryan made her a mom. Her life mission changed that day. Being a mom and passing on incredible life lessons of kindness, love and family became of utmost importance. On November 24, 1992, Duross O’Bryan was born to Julie and our family; he was and will always be “Bo.”

And then came Erik “Brogan” O’Bryan on July 30, 1994. Julie made it clear to all, that those three were the biggest blessings of her life!

On August 17, 2002, Julie married Steve Hamm and Steve was certainly the love of her life. He was “her person.” They shared souls as well as a lifetime of memories. The two of them laughed, smiled and honestly spent the last 20+ years unconditionally loving each other each and every day.

When it is all said and done, defining Julie is pretty simple. If Julie was spending time with her husband and children, family and friends, that is what brought her so much joy! Sharing all of their accomplishments and her pride in them is what made her happy. Julie truly embodied love, kindness, devotion, commitment and then of course fun, games, laughter, high low, gratitude reminders, lessons and again, FAMILY. Knowing Julie for a minute was like knowing her for a lifetime. Her love will be greatly missed.

Obituary Julie Meyer Hamm with Julie smiling

Click on photo for a larger image

Julie enjoying a wonderful moment in life

Please join Julie’s family in celebrating her life at the OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave., Corona del Mar on Friday, June 30 from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Laguna Beach Unified School District in support of El Morro Elementary School in Julie Hamm’s honor (please include the school name and Julie’s name on the memo line), 550 Blumont St., Laguna Beach, Calif. 92651, or Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 East Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, Calif. 92625 (please include Julie’s name on the memo line).  Julie treasured her time at El Morro Elementary School as a volunteer tutor, and also visiting and sharing Sherman Gardens with all her family and friends.

Obituary Julie Meyer Hamm with family

Click on photo for a larger image

Julie (second from left) with her loving family (L-R): Duross (Bo) O’Bryan, Brogan O’Bryan, husband Steve Hamm and Haley O’Bryan

 

