NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 50  |  June 23, 2023Subscribe

Guest Column Mike Beanan 062323

Share this story

Guest Column

Mike Beanan

Hit Us With Your Best Shot by July 7

Guest column Mike Beanan SNL 6.23

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mike Beanan

Less than two weeks are left to enter the 12th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest with your best shot of Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) established by the city and state in 2012. Entries for the Bluebelt’s Photo Contest ends July 7 to win cash prizes for images on, over and under the sea in Laguna’s MPAs.

Contest rules and guidelines area available at https://contest.lagunabluebelt.org/.

A number of Bluebelt winning photographers have gone on to create professional careers after winning in the prestigious contest. “Patsee Ober’s, Rich German’s and Julianne Steers’ winning photos have been featured in major exhibits and continue to provide scientific evidence to regulatory agencies of the size and abundance of sea life recovering in Laguna, following 10 years of protection,” noted Anne Girtz, Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest organizer.

“The Laguna Bluebelt’s sea life recovery is a testament to the many benefits of working together with the City Council leadership and Marine Safety Lifeguards – our eyes on the water,” said Jinger Wallace, who joined Charlotte Masarik as a co-founder of the contest.

This year’s awards include as much as $500 for first place professional winners and $400 for top amateur. Other winners can receive cash parizes as well.

Contest judges include internationally acclaimed National Geographic and Time magazine photographer Cristina Mittermeier, Laguna’s Rich German and global marine scientist Julianne Steers.

“We feel honored to have Cristina Mittermeier as one of our Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest judges,” added Wallace, “and, we welcome our new 2023 judges and previous contest winners Rich and Julianne.”

Mittermeier co-founded SeaLegacy, a non-profit organization using strategic communications at the intersection of art, science and conservation to protect and rewild the ocean for the benefit of biodiversity, humanity and climate within our lifetimes.

German’s previous winning photo is now the cover of Blue Laguna, sold in shops around town. Steers’ images are used by California Fish & Wildlife and other agencies to scientifically document Laguna’s sea life.

Contest winners come from a diverse population of photographers from Laguna and around the world to capture the natural beauty of inspiring images reminding us of Laguna’s precious sea life. Take a shot and send it in. You may be among this year’s winners.

There will be a photo reception at 6 p.m. during the First Thursdays Art Walk on August 3, hosted by LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave., preceding the exhibit that will run August 3-20.

Mike Beanan has an enthusiasm for the environment and ocean protection. He’s a former member of the Laguna Beach Environmental and Sustainability Committee, and is co-founder of the KelpFest Laguna Beach regional Earth Day event.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.