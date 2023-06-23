Summertime opportunities: From painting to printing FP 062323

Summertime opportunities: From painting to printing, ceramics to crafting, numerous classes and workshops are being offered by the three art festivals

By THERESA KEEGAN

The living may be easy in summertime, but that doesn’t mean stepping back from learning – especially where the arts are involved.

Whether it’s portrait painting, creative crafting or soul-searching sculpture, there are plenty of opportunities to explore artistic expression throughout Laguna.

All three main festivals, Art-A-Fair, Festival of Arts and the Sawdust Festival offer people an opportunity to explore their creative instincts in a supportive, fun way.

“People come up and say I’m no good in art,” said AnJoo Droog, director of art education for the Sawdust Festival. “But then I’ve seen them immerse themselves and leave the grounds so proud of the piece they’ve created and proud of themselves.”

Having a supportive environment where people can explore the arts – or enhance their artistic talents – is the goal of the summer courses. From drop-in casual to pre-registration needed, there are many creative classes sure to enhance summertime art experiences for all ages. Here is a sampling of what’s being offered at the festivals.

Art-A-Fair

You’re invited to “Become the creative artist you’ve dreamed to be” at any of the 20 different workshops being offered at Art-A-Fair this summer according to organizers.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Art-A-Fair

This summer, Art-A-Fair will be offering four-hour classes for people who want to discover – or hone their skills – in a variety of media

The four-hour classes are long enough, and professional enough, that participants really get a feel for the medium they’ve chosen. Whether it’s watercolor, acrylics, jewelry, photo editing or pine needle baskets, each class includes a hands-on experience taught by a professional artist showing at the festival.

“Art-A-Fair reaches a different group of people I never would have come across,” said workshop leader Grace Swanson. “We teach in the middle of the festival (in the gazebo) and people always stop and ask questions. There’s a lot of activity all around.”

This year Swanson, who is a former painter, will be displaying her gourd artwork, and also leading two sessions on creating pine needle baskets.

“I very seldom get somebody in these classes who has done it before,” she explained. “Some get really interested and decide they want to continue.” Others, within an hour will opt to create a wall hanging rather than the more involved three- to four-inch tall basket that is the goal of the class.

Either way, sharing her love of art is what motivates Swanson to offer the class.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Grace Swanson

Artist Grace Swanson gave up painting to create gourd art, which she will be displaying at Art-A-Fair. She will also be teaching a class on making pine needle baskets.

“I need to pass this on,” she said of the skills she’s learned. “The next generation seems to be less hand-on…they’re not creating things as much.”

Kim Brandon-Watson, the marketing vice president of Art-A-Fair, said the festival environment is conducive to offering the art classes.

“Many of our patrons are eager to explore their own creative side,” she said. “There’s no better way to do that than under the guidance of our talented instructors.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Art-A-Fair

Participants have an opportunity to replicate this pine-needle basket through a workshop at Art-A-Fair this summer

On-line registration is under way, and although some classes have already sold out, Brandon-Watson said there are always educational opportunities throughout the show.

“(All our) renowned artists not only love to share their art, they also enjoy sharing how they create their work,” she said.

Swanson, who has been showing at Art-A-Fair for years, cites Maya Angelou’s words as her inspiration as the poet once wrote, “When you learn, teach, when you get, give.”

“I do this to keep the knowledge going,” said Swanson. “And to encourage people to explore new art forms.”

Art-A-Fair workshops run from 10:15 a.m.-2:45 p.m. For more information, click here.

Festival of Arts

There’s something for all ages during the weekend classes offered at the Festival of Arts.

“Patrons love the opportunity to explore their creative side when visiting,” said Christine Georgantas, director of exhibits at the Festival. “They are surrounded by phenomenal artists and creative instructors.”

New this summer will be the class “Festival Masters,” taught by artist Carole Boller.

“You’ll paint, draw, create, like a festival master,” explained Boller. She has chosen four artists who are displaying their work at FOA and each class will include a visit with the artist where style and process will be discussed. Then, class members will return to the art area and simulate the style.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ron Azevedo

The art area at the Festival of Arts offers weekend classes for both young and old

“By exploring someone else’s art and then learning another layer about where the artists came from and their inspiration, will be interesting,” said Boller. “It’s a way of inspiring those in the class with their own artwork.”

Having the artists on site is an advantage that many “master” art classes, such as those devoted to Claude Monet or Leonardo da Vinci, can’t offer.

“I think that it’s fun to have a contemporary artist and someone you can really talk to and see how they create,” she said.

Most of the Festival’s diverse classes – the program is sponsored by the Bank of America – run in the afternoons. But there are also classes that start later in the night, when the Pageant show has started. That includes the return of the popular Saturday night “Pints, Pinots and Prints” class.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Art

A printmaking class, including wine and pints, will be offered on Saturday nights at the Festival of Arts

“It’s really a lot of fun,” instructor Vinita Voogd said of the class that teaches relief printing. Attendees leave with at least two completed artworks and a working understanding of an involved artistic process.

“Instead of carving up a block of wood, we make marks on foam and ink it up,” explained Voogd.

She starts the class by offering a brief history of printmaking, an art form many do not know.

“You don’t see people out in the community doing printmaking,” said Vgood. “It’s always done in the studio – it’s a mystery medium.”

Sometimes the class will look at the displays of Festival artists who are printmakers and as participants become more comfortable with the process, they start carving their artwork, prepping it for the printing process.

“(All our class attendees) are surrounded by phenomenal artists and creative instructors,” said Georgantas, “And if they need additional inspiration, the instructors give them the encouragement they need to spread their creative wings and create fun art!”

Class and workshops at the Festival of Arts run throughout weekends in summer. For registration and more information, click here.

Sawdust Festival

The Sawdust Festival works its magic on inspiring artists young and old, so there are three areas throughout the grounds where lessons and workshops are offered, exposing hundreds of people each day to a greater understanding of art, said Droog, director of art education for the Sawdust Festival.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Sawdust Festival

The popular ceramic area at the Sawdust Festival, which operates with a sign-up sheet, will be able to handle more people, as an additional wheel was added to the site

The Art Spot offers four different activities each day, while Studio One offers more structured formats, and the popular ceramic studio has an opportunity for potters who want to use a wheel or prefer free-form creations.

“Art can give so much to people,” said Droog. Sometimes the change can be truly transformative.

The Sawdust will offer classes each day from 11 a.m.-6:30 or 7 p.m., depending on closing times. Most are free, although a nominal materials fee could be charged, such as clay for the ceramic wheel. All instructors are artists, including some students from Laguna College of Art + Design.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Kate Cleave

Artist Kate Cleaves shares a booth at the Sawdust Festival with her photographer husband. Her fairies, as well as collaborative work between the two, are part of the booth.

For artist Kate Cleaves, the opportunity to host fairy-making workshops is a highlight of her summer.

“There’s just something really special about creating with children,” she said. “Everyone is born an artist and then they lose it…they get caught up in the programming of whatever society gives them.”

The opportunity to have multiple generations side by side creating fairy dolls from wooden clothespins generates an energy that she said just permeates throughout the Sawdust Festival.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Kate Cleaves

Fairy dolls, made from a wooden clothespin, will be created at a workshop at the Sawdust Festival this year

“This is my passion,” said Cleaves, who shares a festival booth with her husband, who is a photographer. “I’m just giving back in a way that is so fulfilling, but really the classes are a two-way street. We’re both (instructor and student) benefitting from them.”

Most classes are on a first-come, first-served basis, and the popular ceramics site has a sign-up sheet. (Good news – there is now a third wheel available for budding potters!) The opportunities mean many can partake, said Droog.

“Classes are a huge part of what the Sawdust is all about,” she said. “It’s the soul of what we do and it’s important to just see people embrace it. Adults and children are incredibly happy when they walk out the gate carrying their own artistic creation.”

The Sawdust Festival offers a variety of classes every day its open. For more information and the schedule, click here.

