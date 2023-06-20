NewLeftHeader

Artists Fund anticipates “Exhibit Opening Reception” FP 062023

Artists Fund anticipates “Exhibit Opening Reception” and awards presentation

Artists fund Allwine

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Christopher Allwine’s booth, 2022 FOA

Sunday, July 2, 5-9 p.m.

“Exhibit Opening Reception” Invitational

Visit the Art-To-Go fundraising sale, along with 120 artist booths on the Festival grounds. Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road.

Sunday, July 9, 5:15 p.m.

Art-To-Go Awards Presentation at the Festival stage – Champagne toast to follow at Art-To-Go. Come celebrate with the winning artists and Awards Juror Diane Challis Davy.

 

