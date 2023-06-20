NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor

Laguna’s proud history

I just have to say, the recent sold out Drag Queen Story Hour at Laguna Art Museum was fab-u-lous with a capital F. Who doesn’t love a story time drenched in sequins and sass? Hats off to LAM for creating a safe, and hysterical, space for family fun on Dad’s Day. But of course there are always a few fringe zealots who can’t handle all the glitter and glam. The pearl-clutching zeitgeist of “Don’t Say Gay” camp would have you believe that Drag Queens are some kind of glittery Pied Pipers, leading our innocent children astray. Oh, give me a break.

If we truly care about our kiddos, we should care about ALL of them, including those who identify as LGBTQ+.

Anti-gay speech has taken too many young lives, like fourth-grader Jamel Myles and 12-year-old Eli Fritchley. We need to educate our children on the importance of acceptance and diversity, and events like a bedazzled story hour can help with that.

Let’s remember that Laguna Beach has been proudly waving the inclusivity flag since the city’s founding in 1927, when South Seas opened in the Coast Inn, and the Hollywood crowd, including Rock Hudson, headed to Laguna, martini in hand, to escape L.A. raids on gay and lesbian bars. In the 1960s, two famous beachfront gay bars, Dante’s and Barefoot stood near Main Beach until the Boardwalk was built. The 1970s saw the opening of the The Little Shrimp and Boom Boom Room (the oldest gay bar on the West Coast), Bounce and Main St. followed. Our town even made national news in 1982, with the first openly gay mayor in the U.S., Bob Gentry, who served three terms. Now, that’s some defining history!

To those zoilists’ questioning LAM’s decision to support Laguna Beach Pride Month, I have a glittering, feathery question for you: Do you really think Drag Queens pose a bigger threat than say guns, which have sadly become the #1 cause of death for children in the U.S.? Last time I checked, the only thing a Drag Queen has ever fired is a killer punchline. When was the last time we had a mass shooting by a Drag Queen? Exactly!

The irony of misplaced outrage over a non-issue vs. silence by the same far right zanies to support common sense gun reform is deafening and with deadly consequences. Let’s face it, the most dangerous thing about a Drag Queen is a rogue high heel.

So, to the “Cancel Drag” zelators, let’s all take a deep breath, glam on some glitter and celebrate love in all its wonderful, colorful forms. After all, as Wanda Sykes wisely quipped, “When a drag queen walks into an elementary school and beats eight children to death with a copy of To Kill a Mockingbird, THEN we have a problem.”

It’s Pride Month! Let’s stop with the hot mess of Fear, Prejudice and Cancel Culture; dig out the disco ball and wrap ourselves in the warm rainbow boa of fabulousness, diversity, love and acceptance that truly has been Laguna’s legacy since its incorporation in 1927, almost 100 years ago!

Chris and Theresa Prelitz

Laguna Beach

 

