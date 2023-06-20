NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 062023

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

El Niño or no El Niño?

Dennis 5Summer 2023 starts on Wednesday as we close out the gloomiest spring on record. Sunrise on the longest day of the year will occur at 5:42 a.m., and our sunset that day will be at its latest, occurring at 8:08 p.m. That’s 14 hours and 26 minutes of possible sun time. Of course, the farther north you go, the more daylight you get. The reverse happens during the winter months – the days are shorter the farther north you go.

It’s kind of difficult as far as predicting what kind of summer we’ll have. I’ll just go out on a limb and hope no one’s below me with a chainsaw. As of the 19th of June, I’m calling for a good summer once this gloom gets out of here. The key word here is “if” the gloom gets out of here.

Rumor has it that there’s supposed to be an El Niño coming on for the rest of this year, but I have yet to see any telltale signs of one. The water’s still cold, barely above 60 degrees, and the gloom is holding its own. The 2023 Eastern Pacific hurricane season is almost five weeks old, but there’s been no hint of tropical development at all, only a smattering of thunderstorm clusters with no rotation.

For those of you not familiar with the phenomenon that is El Niño, the definition of El Niño goes back to the 18th or 19th century when Peruvian sailors coined the term to describe a warm southward current that appeared annually near Christmas off the Peruvian coast; hence the name El Niño, Spanish for “Christ Child.” Throughout the year, a northward cool current prevails because of southeast trade winds, causing upwelling of cool, nutrient rich water. However, during late December, the upwelling relaxes, causing warmer and nutrient poor water to appear – which signals the end of the local fishing season.

Over the years, the warm southward current occasionally seemed more intense than usual and was associated with periods of extreme wetness along the normally very dry Peruvian coast. These events, which occurred around every four to seven years, were called “years of abundance.” In the early 20th century, researchers found a strong inverse correlation called the Southern Oscillation – between surface pressure over the Pacific and Indian Oceans – hence the saying, “When the pressure is high in those oceans the effects may sometimes be felt globally.”

In 1958, the first year I started keeping track of the El Niño, the year was a strong “year of abundance” in which a large area of warm water in the Pacific Ocean extended from the South American coast westward to the date line. Coinciding with the extensive warm water there was also – wetness along the Peruvian coast, low surface pressure in the eastern Pacific and high pressure in the western tropical Pacific, which is going on as we speak. Since then, the term “El Niño” (or warm episode) has described not a local warm current but warming of the tropical Pacific surface waters. It occurs every four to seven years and is associated with changes in the atmospheric circulation in the tropical Pacific and worldwide. And finally, the summer monsoon season is just around the corner for the Southwest.

More on that next week. ALOHA!

 

