NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 49  |  June 20, 2023Subscribe

Author Nicola Harrison launches her new 062023

Share this story

Author Nicola Harrison launches her new novel Hotel Laguna

Nicola Harrison, acclaimed author of Montauk and The Show Girl, writes historical fiction “full of substance and delightful characters with intriguing and intricate lives” (Library Journal, starred review). Her novels feature strong female leads “full of heart and moxie” (Allison Pataki) who are torn between the lives they were born into and the lives they desire.

Now, Harrison returns with Hotel Laguna (St. Martin’s Press - June 20, 2023, hardcover), a stunning novel of love, art and secrets on sun-kissed Laguna Beach as a “Rosie the Riveter” searches for direction and meaning in the aftermath of World War II.

author nicola close up

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Nicola Harrison

“Hotel Laguna” is Nicola Harrison’s third novel

From Wichita, Kan., Hazel Frances spent World War II building planes in a Los Angeles factory. She loved the work, the paycheck and the sense of purpose. But the war ends, the men return, and she loses both her job and her home. With no man, nor parents, to return home to, she hops on a train and heads south toward Orange County.

Frances relocates to Laguna Beach and takes a job as an assistant to a cantankerous artist named Hanson Radcliff. She is quickly pulled into a long-buried scandal involving the artist and a Hollywood starlet. Frances believes a missing painting will set the story straight, and set her boss free from his mental anguish. She resolves to find the painting, and in the process, finds out who she is and who she hopes to be.

Harrison has an incredible eye for historical detail. She creates a vivid picture of a Southern California beach town adjusting to postwar change, trying to take their old traditions and rebuild them in an altered world. Laguna’s storied coastline, coves, caves and beaches are beautifully rendered. Mission-style Hotel Laguna, once frequented by Hollywood’s elite, feels opulent and is the heart of the community.

author nicola bookcover

Click on photo for a larger image

“Hotel Laguna,” exploding with history, drama, art, mystery and romance, is a fast-paced read perfect for summer

Born and raised in England, Harrison moved with her family to Southern California when she was 14. She is a graduate of UCLA and received her MFA from Stony Brook University. Prior to writing novels, she worked as a fashion journalist in New York City, where she lived for 17 years. Now she resides in Manhattan Beach, with her husband, two sons and a high-maintenance chihuahua named Lola.

“Harrison’s story of self-determination is one to savor,” said Publishers Weekly.

Accolades are already rolling in for Hotel Laguna: Popsugar, Best New Historical Novels of 2023; Katie Couric Media, Best New Books Set at the Beach and Goodreads, Summer’s Biggest Historical Fiction Novels.

Library Journal calls it, “a fascinating story.”

Booklist describes it as, “[A] historical read about work, relationships and adaptability.”

“Ambitious women embarking on a bohemian lifestyle is a devourable genre in and of itself…Between the historical romance and coastal wanderlust, Hotel Laguna is a beach read in every sense.” –Entertainment Weekly, Best Summer Books.

“The perfect book to slip into your beach bag.” –Lauren Willig, New York Times bestselling author.

“With its eccentric cast of characters and a beautifully layered plot, this is one unforgettable read.” –Fiona Davis, New York Times bestselling author of The Magnolia Palace.

Hotel Laguna is a passionate page-turner filled with love, loss, art and legacy. Historical fiction lovers, this one’s for you.” – Lisa Barr, New York Times bestselling author of Woman on Fire.

Hotel Laguna can be purchased on Amazon

For more information about Nicola Harrison, go to www.nicolaharrison.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.