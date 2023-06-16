NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 48  |  June 16, 2023

Summer is busting out all over for LPAPA FP 061623

Summer is busting out all over with LPAPA’s June paint party with Debra Huse

The best way to welcome summer is to spend time outdoors soaking up the beautiful landscapes. Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) has come up with a wonderful ways to do just that.

LPAPA debra huse

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Debra Huse

One of Debra Huse’s many landscapes

Wednesday June 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“On the Lake” Live with Debra Huse

The “On the Lake” Paint Party Paint Along with Debra Huse will be lively brushstroke-by-brushstroke instruction filled with insightful tips.

Grab your paint and easel and join LPAPA Signature Artist Debra Huse for her Paint Like A Pro four-part Series 15 weekly live online Paint Alongs. Huse will provide the reference photos and guide you from start to finish as you paint along together, brushstroke by brushstroke, to complete a great little painting in less than two hours.

Paint Parties are fun for everyone, from beginner to more advanced painters. See, paint and learn with other artists from across the world. After the live Paint Party, the Paint Along video will be available in your online library for a lifetime of enjoyment. Sign up through LPAPA and Huse will donate a portion of her fee to support nonprofit LPAPA and its education programs.

Capture the sunset glow in the sky and on the lake, accentuated by beautiful dark trees. Enjoy and learn while you paint this sparkler of a painting that everyone will love.

Tuition: $59 for an individual course. Go here to sign up.

LPAPA adds Peggi

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of peggykrollroberts.com

“Beach Scene” by Peggi Kroll-Roberts

Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break each day

Plein Air Painting Workshop with Peggi Kroll-Roberts 

Always wanted to learn to paint expressive figures in your landscapes? Want to improve your results while painting outdoors? Always wanted to learn about plein air painting but have been afraid to try it? Need some inspiration to kick-start your work?

Join Peggi Kroll Roberts, award-winning oil painter and LPAPA Signature Artist, for this outdoor painting workshop focused on painting figures in the landscape on location in Laguna beach and park settings. Kroll-Roberts will walk you through her process for creating exciting, expressive paintings.

All levels welcome, beginner to professional. This workshop will include talks, demonstrations, lots of one-on-one instruction and painting on location at outdoor Laguna locations. Kroll-Roberts will demonstrate her painting technique and students will have the opportunity to paint plein air studies in this fun and informative two-day class. Students must provide their own art supplies, meals and transportation to and from painting sites. Maximum of 12 students, minimum of 8.

In addition to the workshop, the LPAPA Gallery is proud to present a special Artist in Residence Showcase Exhibition of available paintings, collages and ceramics by Peggi Kroll Roberts, July 6-July 31.

Workshop Tuition: $375 for LPAPA Members, $400 for Non-Members

Maximum: 12 students; Minimum: 8 students

Locations: Painting locations, as well as a recommended supply list, to be provided to registrants in advance.

To register, click here.

For more information about LPAPA, go to www.lpapa.org.

 

