Cultural Arts features Promenade musicians FP 061623

Cultural Arts features concerts in the park

Friday, June 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Adam Lasher

Saturday, June 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Brian Roark

Sunday, June 18, 5-7 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Ava August

cultural arts twanguero

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

World Music Series - Twanguero, June 16

Fridays, June 16, 6:30 p.m.-sunset

World Music Series at Heisler Park Amphitheater

June 16, Twanguero

Join the Arts Commission for this free live music series featuring authentic cultural music from around the world.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

These programs are presented by the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission and funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information about the Cultural Arts Programs, click here.

 

