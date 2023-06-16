Council accepts parking and transportation demand 061623

Council accepts parking and transportation demand management report, approves next steps for some strategies

By SARA HALL

City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday (June 13) to accept the final Parking and Transportation Demand Management report and provided direction on 10 recommendations.

This is something that the subcommittee has been working on for more than a year, noted Mayor Bob Whalen. There have been a number of public hearings, including when council heard a draft of the report in January. Tuesday’s presentation is a summary of the highlights of the in-depth report, he added.

“It’s a product of a lot of work and a lot of input. There’s a range of recommendations that go from transportation demand management strategies to parking regulation modifications to parking permit updates to infrastructure, both surface parking and structure parking,” Whalen said. “There’s a lot in here, I think there’s a lot of good stuff. Obviously, some controversy around the last category, but there’s a lot of good, I think, recommendations that staff will take us through now that could really be a benefit to the city.”

It’s good timing, added Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, who was also on the subcommittee. They haven’t holistically studied parking, mobility and transportation in many years.

It’s a well-written document, Kempf added, commending staff for their work on the report.

“I’m hoping that the community will find this of interest and helpful,” she said.

Overall, councilmembers were excited to move forward with the “low hanging fruit” transportation demand management (TDM) strategies. Several also were hesitant about certain parking infrastructure ideas, specifically parking structures.

The report came with nine staff-recommended actions. Council agreed to most, but modified a few with clarified language or specific direction. They also added one additional recommendation into the motion for approval.

The language of the first recommendation was changed so that council would “accept” the report, instead of “adopt” it, which several public speakers argued could be misinterpreted to mean that council was approving implementation of all the projects and programs included in the report.

In another recommendation, staff initially suggested council discuss and select to proceed with next steps for either or both of the two potential new downtown parking structures (a three-level building at 635 Laguna Canyon Road (Village Entrance) and/or a city project for public parking at the Laguna Presbyterian Church site). A majority of councilmembers agreed to direct staff to only pursue next steps for the Village Entrance location.

Part of the approved agenda item also included directing staff to proceed to study the feasibility, cost and benefit of constructing a three-level parking structure with commercial space/housing fronting the primary street on the 1300 block of Glenneyre Street. The project would yield approximately 130 new spaces. Council’s action this week directed staff to approach the property owners to gauge interest in the potential project and, if there is an interest, to return to the City Council with an update.

Council also directed staff to study the feasibility of adding up to three levels of parking at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road (Act V) in conjunction with addressing other city needs, including fleet electrification.

Councilmembers also unanimously agreed to direct staff to proceed with the implementation of all short-term TDM strategies and updates to the city’s parking regulations with the goal of achieving their identified target completion dates as staff and funding resources become available.

The action this week also directed staff to continue evaluating the medium-term TDM strategies and parking regulation updates. Although staff initially proposed that the strategies would be included as feasible in future year goals and budgets, councilmembers agreed to change the language of the item and direct staff to first determine which strategies are feasible and then return to council with recommendations.

They also approved the proposed updates to the city’s parking permit programs and review the prioritized list of potential opportunities for enhancing the city’s public parking supply and direct staff to pursue priority projects.

Another parking infrastructure opportunity listed in the report that council approved is to direct staff to approach Mission Hospital and negotiate a long-term arrangement to develop a long-term lease for top floor of the parking garage at the hospital.

Council also approved that staff pursue the next steps to repurpose underutilized parcels at peripheral locations for publicly available surface parking (locations A-C & E from report).

They also directed staff to pursue the next steps to potentially construct a partial parking deck addition at the Glenneyre Street parking structure (lot 6), yielding approximately 37 new spaces.

The action also authorized appropriating $130,000 from the parking fund for the implementation of the short-term TDM strategies.

Councilmembers also agreed to add another recommendation in the approved motion to direct staff to review the complete streets mobility study for other potential strategies.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council accepted the final Parking and Transportation Demand Management report and provided direction on 10 recommendations

The most discussed items were the various potential parking structure ideas.

“I am skeptical that parking structures represent the highest and best use of city dollars,” said Councilmember Alex Rounaghi.

It’s questionable if the majority of residents think it’s a problem and that a structure would be the best solution, or that most might think there are other issues that are more important and worthy of focusing funds on, like fire prevention, safety programs, or recreational facilities.

It’s unlikely he’d support two structures, if any at all, but if the Village Entrance could work (although he thinks they could better utilize the space in other ways) it should include other facilities. He also noted that parking is primarily a summer issue, so the city should talk to the festival representatives about any potential structure, since a lot of the parking demand during that time is festival-driven.

“I’m not saying that I’m interested in that,” Rounaghi clarified. “I don’t want to move forward with that or any structure at this point, but if I were to support a structure, I think that would be the one that made the most sense.”

Kempf commented that Act V doesn’t really work for a structure since it’s now used for city operations.

Workers need to be parked, possibly at Act V with available bikes or a trolley service paid for by the businesses, suggested Councilmember George Weiss. They should prioritize mobility-focused solutions and the short-term strategies listed in the report, Weiss said. They could also better manage existing spaces through technology and signage.

The report mentions studying some of the bigger options, like parking structures, but they should review and understand the results of the TDM results “before we get too far ahead of ourselves in studying some of the other options,” said Councilmember Mark Orgill.

Staff thinks that those short-term TDM strategies are all feasible and affordable so the subcommittee thought that through and included them, Whalen said.

“We put them in that category because we think they’re attainable and achievable,” he said.

The TDM strategies make sense, which is what they expected as they were putting the report together, Kempf agreed. They wanted to tackle the easy, short-term items first. They aren’t costly and the city will get a “good bang for the buck,” she said.

The report outlines 12 different TDM strategies and Director of Transit and Community Services Michael Litschi highlighted a handful of the most notable items for potential future action: Explore additional public private partnership parking options in off-street private lots; provide a circulator service to complement other transportation options; expand the reach of the city’s on-demand microtransit service; implement permanent, dynamic wayfinding signage at key locations indicating the number of available spaces; pursue seasonal valet parking in selected city lots and adopt a program to increase use of alternative transportation modes by employees of private businesses.

It’s a nice idea to hire a real estate agent to try and negotiate some of these private lot deals, and it would be great if they could get them, Kempf said, but she’s skeptical whether or not it’s actually realistic. They’ve previously tried reaching out and didn’t receive a lot of agreement, she added.

There are a number of ideas that do not involve expanding or creating parking infrastructure, noted Principal Planner Anthony Viera, and most of the infrastructure suggestions are medium-term projects and would trail many of the parking code updates and TDM strategies that would be implemented in the short term.

“The city would have an opportunity to gage the effectiveness of the short-term improvements and make the most informed decisions before ground is broken on any significant infrastructure projects,” Viera said.

Viera also noted that parking facilities can be designed to be discreet and still located within walking distance of the core destination area. They can enhance the overall pedestrian experience and encourage people to spend more time walking (or using public transit) in the area, visiting multiple locations without needing to go to their vehicle to reach their next stop.

At the same time, Viera noted that, as a society, we do have a reliance on vehicles, which includes communities with complete streets and communities with alternative transit options. And while that’s not likely to change in any significant way in the near future, plans can incorporate both ideas and, locally, the city can take a more Laguna-specific model.

“It isn’t reasonable to expect that the city would have a paradigm shift by which we would change our dominant mode of transportation for travel across longer distances. For example, our region probably won’t see a light rail service on Coast Highway,” Viera said. “So, while there does need to be a workable plan for the automobile now and possibly also into the future, that plan could still take a more urban and Laguna approach that complements parking solutions with robust mobility options, and of course encouraging walking as well.”

The new transportation demand management strategies are intended to build upon the success of the programs the city has already implemented over the years, including the trolley service, Litschi said. These are intended to work in tandem with the existing and future parking infrastructure in the city to maximize the efficiency, he explained.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A number of the strategies aim to create a more walkable Downtown

The city collects data 24/7 for all city managed off-street parking lots and most of the metered parking spaces, which totals about 2,600 sensors. For the report, this information was supplemented with data from manual counts in residential areas, private lots and spaces with no parking sensors from two summer days (July 21 and July 23).

Litschi noted that staff received some public comments about using only two days’ worth of data, but the report also incorporated the information collected from the sensors. Sharing a graph of peak utilization at the Glenneyre Street parking structure (lot 6), he noted that it’s very representative of parking demand in the Downtown. The graph dipped occasionally in the off-season months, but, overall, there were peaks and valleys across the entire year, which shows it’s still an issue year-round, not just a few days in summer, he said.

Orgill noted that some residents say there is no parking problem, while some surveys or data show there is, but they need to drill down and look for patterns and what they can do to satisfy what the residents are looking for. If they don’t focus on how they manage the parking, the same comments could arise even if they built 1,000 spaces.

“I’m not so sure I’m that interested in just building parking for the sake of parking,” Orgill said.

They’ve “given away” parking over the years, Weiss said, a lot through grandfathering policies. It doesn’t make sense to lower the standards for the rest of town and then build more parking spaces to make up for it, he added.

“I think overall that we have created this problem of perception that we don’t have enough parking,” Weiss said. “It’s a self-inflicted wound.”

The bigger problem than parking is the “draconian” requirements that have taken away from the look and feel of the town and undermine other priorities, Rounaghi said. Project applicants have to work on getting complex grandfathering credits and hire consultants to try and meet the requirements because they aren’t really feasible, he noted.

“What makes Laguna Beach special would not be possible if we applied the parking requirements that we have today,” Rounaghi commented. “It’s really important that we’re staying focused on what makes Laguna Beach special. I think the Promenade was exactly in the right direction of the walkable community that we all want.”

Viera also mentioned some potential updates to parking regulations, including the in-lieu parking certificate program, revising the off-street parking requirement (Downtown excluded), better management of employee parking, and requirements for bicycle lockers and similar long-term bicycle parking facilities for certain commercial projects.

Rounaghi also suggested adding more pay stations in certain areas and pricing them so that visitors would pay on peak days when the neighborhoods are already full (so vehicles won’t park on residential streets). Those funds could be reinvested back into community, he added.

He also proposed working with Visit Laguna Beach to develop a pilot program to get some of the hotels to park their employees in underutilized off-site lots and then bus/shuttle them into town. The key would be allowing them to clock in when they get on the bus or have an incentive program to encourage parking in those areas. He also suggested other incentive programs for businesses.

They should also look into doing something similar for city employees, he added, if they are going to ask local businesses to participate in some kind of program, it should start with the city.

Kempf also suggested looking into building parking behind city hall. It’s valuable space that’s grossly underutilized. They may need that space in the future and it won’t be easy to use because parking is so tight, she noted.

If there might be any more facilities or uses next to City Hall in the future, for police, fire, or even a surf museum, they will need more parking, Whalen agreed. They should bring back some preliminary information on what that might look like, he suggested. If it’s too expensive or people want to put it to a vote, so be it.

“But you’re never going to know if you don’t have the preliminary design and some data to work from,” Whalen said.

Regarding any of the infrastructure plan, the next steps is to proceed to the preliminary design process, which would gather more information, Whalen explained.

Weiss noted that they received about 40 comment letters from residents, most centered on pursuing the easier plans, including increasing transportation options, going to the private sector and better utilizing the existing parking supply.

Although many of the correspondence received before the meeting focused on the church, the rest of the report offers a lot of good ideas they can “drill down on” and come up with solutions, Orgill said.

“We received all of these letters and emails regarding the church parking and, unfortunately, I think it’s diluting how valuable this study really is because it really is the first time that the city’s undertaken (such a task) and there are some hard questions that are being asked here,” Orgill said, adding that “just because it’s in this document doesn’t mean we’re going to proceed with it.”

They did receive a lot of letters, Kempf agreed, but there are thousands of residents. Most of the letter comments were focused on the church, which was unfortunate since the parking report offered a lot more for review.

More than a dozen residents spoke during public comment, most critical of the parking structure ideas. A few spoke in favor of the idea at Laguna Presbyterian Church, while many others were opposed.

Several speakers raised concerns that the report included too many proposals to wholly “adopt,” as the original staff recommendation language read, and residents urged the council to simply “accept” the report. Some suggested the ideas should be split into categories and/or studied one by one. Many agreed that they should get the “low hanging fruit” first and pursue the short-term TDMs.

A few of the commenters were split on whether parking was even an issue. One speaker said the report is a solution looking for a problem, while another said the problem is very real.

Other comments included: Trying to incorporate housing, employee parking permits outside of Downtown, use agreements for private parking lots, encourage more foot traffic, emphasis on peripheral parking and making better use of what the city already has in the parking supply.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.