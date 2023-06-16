Council appoints 27 residents to commissions 061623

Council appoints 27 residents to commissions, committees; incumbents return to serve

By SARA HALL

City Council conducted a special meeting this week to interview and appoint more than two dozen people to local city committees and commissions.

Councilmembers voted in a series of polls on Tuesday (June 13) and selected 27 residents to fill both full-time and alternate seats on a handful of city advisory panels.

Mayor Bob Whalen thanked all of the applicants and noted the knowledgeable and experienced citizens who volunteer to serve.

“As always, we appreciate, very much, all the applications we’ve received for all the committees that we have,” Whalen said. “It’s always an impressive list of residents who step up to volunteer for these committees, which really are important to the council.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council appointed 27 residents to a variety of city commissions and committees this week

The Planning Commission had the most applicants with 10 residents throwing their hat in the ring. Although two were appointed to another group earlier in the meeting and one withdrew his application.

The entirety of the five-member commission was open for appointment as the terms of all five current members will expire on June 30. All the incumbents re-applied and were ultimately re-appointed: Jorg Dubin, Steve Goldman, Steve Kellenberg, Ken Sadler and Susan McLintock Whitin.

Each of the incumbents mentioned how well the current commission works together and noted several of the more complicated and/or long-term projects currently underway.

Dubin, the current chair of the commission, wants to continue to work on some major projects that are in the pipeline, including the Forest Avenue Promenade (or “Plaza” as Dubin likes to call it) and the Laguna Canyon channel rehabilitation project. He works well with his fellow commissioners, Dubin noted.

“We all bring a different perspective to the table and I think that’s a positive thing for the city,” he said.

Goldman also enjoys his time with the other members of the commission, all who have something unique to offer, he agreed. They have thorough and respective dialogue at their meetings, he pointed out.

“We look at things differently, but we’re in a groove right now and we work well together,” Goldman said.

He also mentioned wanting to see the completion of different projects as he has followed them through the entire process. It’s nice to see all the work that goes into each project and he’s honored to be a part of that. Planning is a long-term function, Goldman commented.

There are a number of ongoing planning projects they’ve been involved in that he would also like to continue working on, agreed Sadler, the current commission chair pro tem. He also urged the council to re-appoint his fellow commissioners.

“Each of them have been fantastic to work with. They’re all very well qualified. They’ve all been very well prepared for our meetings,” Sadler said.

Whitin was also excited to re-apply for the Planning Commission. There have been a lot of difficult projects over the years and the work is still stimulating and challenging, she said. She’s sharpened her skills over the years regarding how to identify project improvements.

The varying views on the current line-up on the PC has served them well as a group. They put a lot of energy and passion into every project and getting it right, she said.

“We are a well-oiled group,” Whitin said. “We don’t gloss over anything.”

They bring various points of view to the table and they don’t always agree, but they have good synergy and chemistry, Kellenberg agreed.

Noting his extensive background as a planner, urban designer, work in multiple countries, head of planning for The Irvine Company, consulted with new community developers, author of several books and numerous articles and technical papers related to planning.

“But none of that prepared me for being a planning commissioner in Laguna Beach,” he joked. “The last couple of years have been a real ride.”

“After 40 years, I thought I had a master’s degree in Laguna Beach, but I realized I was only in kindergarten,” he said.

Diving into the policies and understanding the dynamic tension on almost every agenda item can make it a tough decision-making role, he said.

“You have these forces that collide ongoingly between property rights and people’s desire to improve the city with redevelopment, and upgrades, and changing use, and getting rid of empty storefronts and under-utilized parcels, and then the neighborhood which surrounds it. And both have absolute, complete standing. Both are right,” Kellenberg said. “It’s a fine line…to try and find the balance between view equity and neighborhood character, and the ability to keep our city regenerating and evolving, which every city needs to (do) to be healthy.”

Goldman and Sadler will serve two-year terms beginning July 1 and going through June 30, 2025, and Dubin, Kellenberg and Whitin will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, through June 30, 2026.

The body is tasked with Reviewing and advising the council on items related to the development and modification of land uses within the city limits. Commissioners review and recommend action on the development and amendment of the general plan, zoning ordinances, subdivision regulations and special projects related to land use planning.

Another popular panel is the Arts Commission, which received nine applications for seven seats and one alternate.

The entirety of the commission was open for appointment as the terms of all seven current members (and the alternate) will expire on June 30. All but one of the incumbents re-applied, and all were re-appointed: Donna Ballard, Suzi Chauvel, Michael Ervin, Pat Kollenda, Adam Schwerner and Karen Wood. Commission newcomer Carl Smith was also appointed as a full-time member.

Austin Barrow and Michael Ray were selected as alternates.

All of the incumbents commended the current line-up on the commission, highlighted several notable projects in recent years, and were enthusiastic to continue contributing.

It’s an opportunity to give back to the city she loves by doing something she loves, Ballard said. She is particularly proud of the temporary art installations they’ve placed around town in recent years.

“I feel like that’s promoting us in a way that we haven’t been able to do before, keeping our artwork fresh, and people engaged and coming to Laguna,” Ballard said.

Chauvel, a local working artist, agreed.

“We’ve been able to implement an amazing amount of arts programming over the years,” she said, noting several projects like art in public places and music in the park, and even a circus or two. “So very exciting stuff.”

They’ve also worked on expanding a lot of recent programs, Ervin added.

“This team has been really good at doing a lot of things, even during a pandemic,” he said. “I really want to continue with this group.”

After two decades of working for the parks department in Chicago, including managing performative events every year, Schwerner moved to Laguna Beach in 2014 and quickly found his place on the commission in 2016.

“This is a fantastic team of co-workers,” he said.

It’s significant to be part of this team in Laguna Beach, agreed Wood, who serves as the current chair of the commission.

“Art is transformative,” Wood said. “Sharing cultural arts experiences together builds communities. So, for me, serving our special community in that way is very joyful and very meaningful.”

Kollenda, who claimed she has “been here since the dawn of time,” emphasized that it takes at least one full year to learn everything a new commission member needs to know. The arts programs have grown so much, she noted, there’s a lot to continue working on.

The new member of the commission, Smith, was born and raised in Laguna Beach and is very familiar with the local art scene. Smith has spent his 25-year career as a creative director, gallery owner, and art dealer in both commercial and fine art. He has also been involved with the Ocean Avenue Art Walk and other local events, and co-founded the Contemporary Circle at the Laguna Art Museum.

He has a desire to contribute more for the community and wants to serve the town he loves, Smith said.

The seven-member group advises council on all matters pertaining to the artistic aspects of the city. Commissioners recommend adoption of ordinances, rules and regulations as they deem necessary for the administration and preservation of the arts in the community. At least four commissioners need to be actively participating in the arts.

After some technical difficulties, councilmembers used the paper agenda packets to indicate their votes in writing. All the full-time members were appointed unanimously and, after Whalen suggested an amendment, the council agreed to select two alternates.

Ballard, Chauvel, Wood, Barrow and Ray, will serve the two-year terms beginning July 1 through June 30, 2025, while Ervin, Kollenda, Schwerner and Smith will serve three-year terms beginning July 1 through June 30, 2026.

Council also interviewed seven residents (an eight applicant withdrew) and appointed four to the Housing and Human Services Committee. The newly selected members will serve two-year terms beginning July 1 through June 30, 2025.

All four incumbents whose terms expired re-applied and were re-appointed: Ketta Brown, Barbara McMurray, Laura Sauers and Jacquie Schaefgen.

The four returning members all emphasized that they have more work to be done and that there are important issues facing the city right now.

Brown, current chair of the HHSC, noted that it’s important to continue to have artists and young people live in Laguna Beach, she emphasized, and she would love to continue to be able to contribute in that effort.

“I know that we’ve kind of been a burr on your saddle recently, but that’s only because we’re incredibly passionate about what we’re trying to do,” she said. “Right now, we’re at a turning point.”

The work isn’t nearly done, McMurray added, noting the 394 housing units assigned from the Regional Housing Needs Assessment. They’ve heard from people who need help to stay in town after living in Laguna for many years, she pointed out. They need to find ways to house people creatively.

“We need places for people to live,” she said.

It’s been a privilege to serve on the committee for the last two years, Schaefgen said, but they still have a lot on their plate.

“We’re just not where I want to be at. I just feel like we have a lot more work to do,” she said. “We can’t fix everything, but we can do some things.”

Working in the community as a 32-year resident, McMurray said she found her passion in the human services space and communicating about how to help people. They have an amazing team on the committee at the moment and she wants to see how much work they can do together.

Sauers agreed that it was her goal to see the development of affordable and middle-income housing over the next few years. They have a strong chance of seeing that happen, she added.

This is particularly important as a number of seniors age in place in their own community, Sauers said. She is also looking forward as the city develops their human services network.

The group is charged with assessing and identifying housing opportunities and human needs for all segments of the community, provide input on the city’s housing element of the general plan, inform and make recommendations to the council and other community leaders and increase community awareness of housing element programs.

Council also re-appointed five applicants (four full members and one alternate) to the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee. The members will serve two-year terms beginning July 1 through June 30, 2025.

On June 30, the terms of four members and one alternate will expire. All five re-applied (and were appointed) to the committee: Shelly Bennecke (alternate), David Horne, Edward Mousally, Sonny Myers and Bill Niccum.

Several of the committee members echoed similar reasons for their interest in the group: To promote safety and preparedness in a community they love.

“To secure and preserve the city we live in. To set an example for others to volunteer and contribute their own know-how,” Mousally wrote. “(I) have a vested interest in the city our family calls home.”

The EDPC is committed to protecting the city, Bennecke noted in her application.

“We live in such a unique and beautiful community and I’d like to do my part to protect this at all costs,” she wrote.

All five have community or career experience in the field. Horne founded the Greater Laguna Coast Fire Safe Council in 1994. Myers is the director of the Community Emergency Response Team. Niccum is a retired assistant fire chief for Los Angeles County.

Although the city clerk initially recommended reducing the EDPC from nine to seven members (to maintain an odd number of members and no vacancies), council agreed to instead reduce it to eight in order to re-appoint all the incumbents, including the alternate.

Although none of the applicants spoke, former EDPC member Tom Gibbs (who was recently appointed to the Design Review Board) commented and supported the committee size adjustment in order to re-appoint all five. They work well together, he noted, they are knowledgeable, dedicated and have a strong record.

“It’s a smart move to keep all of the members that are up today,” Gibbs said.

The EDPC is tasked with advising the council on all matters pertaining to disaster prevention, planning and preparedness. Due to the nature of this committee, Emerald Bay residents are allowed to serve.

Council also interviewed four residents and appointed three full-time and one alternate to the Personnel Board for two-year terms beginning July 1 through June 30, 2025.

The three-member board meets as-needed to hear appeals relative to any disciplinary action, dismissal, demotion, reduction in pay, or suspension.

The terms of four members will expire on June 30 and only one incumbent re-applied. Returning to the committee is Alex Kweskin, along with newcomers Edwin Kisiel and Peter Labahn. Peter Clinco was selected as the alternate.

Whalen noted the depth of experience and knowledge of the applicants for the committee.

“I hope we don’t have any personnel claims, but I think we’ll be well-represented if we do,” he said.

Kweskin, who has been serving as the committee alternate since 2021, has worked in HR for 27 years. Labahn served three three-year terms on the state parole board and handled all aspects of hiring, collective bargaining and disciplinary processes during his time as an assistant sheriff in Riverside County. Kisiel has experience in agency employment law, both as an attorney and an arbitrator/administrative judge.

All of the applicants emphasized their experience in handling sensitive matters and how it would apply to the city board.

“(I) believe that I can use this experience to render fair decisions for employees and city government to ensure government efficiency and accountability,” Kisiel wrote in his application. “I prioritize ensuring that due process requirements are honored.”

Also during the special meeting, council unanimously approved authorizing certain committees to appoint non-voting student members.

Several council advisory committees have expressed interest in appointing local students to their committees. By allowing the students to participate, the city can promote civic engagement and educate future leaders about local governance, according to the staff report.

“It also provides an opportunity for students to develop a deeper understanding of the complexities involved in city affairs, fostering their sense of civic responsibility, and encouraging their future involvement in public service,” the staff report reads.

The EDPC, HHSC, Environmental Sustainability, Heritage and Recreation committees will be allowed to appoint a student for a one-year term. To be appointed, a student must meet one of the following criteria: Currently be enrolled at Laguna Beach High School; be a resident of Laguna Beach and attending high school; or be a resident of Laguna Beach who is homeschooled at the high school level.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.