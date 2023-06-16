NewLeftHeader

Summertime Safety: Keeping your business safe 061623

Summertime Safety: Keeping your business safe

By Nicole Rice, Community Services Officer (Crime Prevention)

–Do not leave hidden keys outside of your store.

–Always lock up all of the doors and windows when you leave.

–Do not leave high value items in the window of your store.

summertime safety closed

Lock up all door and windows when leaving

–Deposit all cash each night, do not leave cash overnight in the register.

–Install security cameras and/or alarms inside and outside of your store.

–Put away and lock up high value items in your store. Always secure your safe.

 During the summertime there are more people who come into the city. To be extra secure of your property, keep these tips in best practice to avoid future problems. If you run into a concern, call non-emergency at 949.497.0701 or 911 for an emergency.

 

