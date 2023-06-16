NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 48  |  June 16, 2023Subscribe

Senator Dave Min names the Boys & Girls Club 061623

Share this story

Senator Dave Min names the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach the 2023 Nonprofit of the Year

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) recently announced the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach as the 2023 Nonprofit of the Year for the 37th Senate District. In partnership with the State Legislature and California Association of Nonprofits, Senator Min is proud to honor an exceptional youth organization that has made a lasting impact on generations of Orange County kids.

Since 1952, the Boys & Girls Club has instilled academic success, character development and community service as core tenants for Club members. With eight sites in Laguna Beach and the Saddleback Valley area, after school enrichment programs have played a leading role in the overall mental health and wellness of countless students throughout the region.

Senator Dave kids

Courtesy of BGCLB

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach named 2023 Nonprofit of the Year

“As a Dad raising young kids in Orange County, it is such an honor to recognize the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach as the 37th Senate District 2023 Nonprofit of the Year. They have made incredible contributions to South Orange County’s youth,” said Senator Dave Min. “At a time when too many young people struggle with mental health challenges, the Boys & Girls Club is a place where our kids get the support, mentorship and life skills they need to thrive. It is an honor to recognize the outstanding staff, board of directors and community volunteers that make the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach a pillar of our community.”

“We are profoundly honored to have been nominated a Nonprofit of the Year by Senator Dave Min. Our Boys & Girls Club is grateful for his leadership, service to community, and all his efforts advocating for young people,” said Pamela Estes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. “It truly takes a ‘village’ and because ours cares so much, we’re able to serve more than 3,000 youth during and after school each day.”

Senator Dave Min was elected to the 37th Senate District in 2020 and is the chair of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Water, as well as the vice chair of the California Asian American & Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus. The 37th Senate District is in the heart of Orange County and includes the communities of Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Foothill Ranch, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Newport Beach, Orange, Tustin and Villa Park.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.