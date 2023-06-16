Retail and residential project at Sweetwater site 061623

Retail and residential project at Sweetwater site moves forward following Commission approval

By SARA HALL

A local car wash may be demolished and the site redeveloped as a retail and residential project following a unanimous decision by the Planning Commission last week.

Commissioners voted 4-0 (Chair Pro Tem Ken Sadler was absent) on June 7 in support of a conditional use permit, design review, coastal development permit, revocable encroachment permit and variances required for the project in the Woods Cove neighborhood.

Plans call to remove Sweetwater Hand Car Wash at 1890 South Coast Highway and construct a new two-story, 8,204-square-foot mixed-use building. The design also includes a 5,221-square-foot deck area above a subterranean parking garage.

Following lengthy discussions and feedback from commissioners, city staff and the neighboring residents, the project has been revised several times over the last five years. The most recent proposal lowered the entire building by four feet and added three residential units to the upper level.

It’s always an interesting challenge when there’s an interface between a commercial zone and a residential zone, said Commission Chair Jorg Dubin. There are concerns with view equity and other factors that play into the decision-making process, but he (and other commissioners agreed) had not heard any remaining significant issues regarding views since the latest revision. It was a somewhat problematic issue with the previous designs, he noted. The applicant’s architect worked hard to make this project not only suit their needs, but also address the issues in the neighborhood, Dubin added.

Projects like this are always complicated, Commissioner Steve Kellenberg agreed.

“There’s always a lot of conflicting dynamics on these, which I guess reflects the complexity of development and life and the important value of neighborhood character in our town,” Kellenberg said.

It took a lot of work, some significant changes, and creative thinking to come up with the latest design, he said. Lowering the building is an expensive added cost that the owner has undertaken in order to help balance the interest of the neighborhood, Kellenberg said, and he appreciates the “economic sacrifice.”

“Even though there’s still some concerns in the neighborhood, they’re not like they used to be and I think this is actually a pretty good example of how a process should work,” Kellenberg said.

The public participation is an important part of that of that process, agreed Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin. It’s taken time to get this project to work on this specific site and in this particular neighborhood, she added. It’s a challenging situation.

“It’s been laborious. It’s been tedious. It’s taken five years to get to this point,” Whitin said. “(It should work) with the conditions that we have added to the resolution, particularly as it relates to CEQA, which those are the most unresolved and most sensitive issues because they’re environmental issues. But I think that we’ve addressed those adequately and those will be rolled into the resolution so we can all sleep at night.”

Rendering by Anders Lasater Architects/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Previous (top from August 2020 and middle from April 2021) and the revised current (bottom) renderings of the mixed-use project proposed for 1890 S. Coast Highway

There was a lot of neighborhood input and a lot was asked of the architect and applicant team, Kellenberg said.

“You responded in a manner that was as responsive as you could be and still have a project that made sense, other than just leaving the site as it is,” he told the applicant team. “I believe the property owner has the right to improve the property in a manner that is consistent with the regulations and design code of the town, and I think you’ve done that.”

Other commissioners agreed that the applicant team’s revisions did a good job tackling the previous comments and concerns.

“I do think the responsiveness to our prior meetings was exceptional,” added Commissioner Steve Goldman. “It is going to be a disruption, but I think we are addressing it as best as we possibly can with the conditions that we’re putting in.”

In addition to the staff recommended conditions regarding parking, setbacks, signage, affordable housing options, and more, commissioners also added conditions requiring a soil and groundwater management plan to be reviewed by a regional environmental board and neighborhood noticing when a construction staging plan is submitted.

There’s more to the building envelope that could, technically, be developed, Kellenberg added, but the applicant isn’t proposing that in order to preserve views and make the project work. It might be a “bit more” when looking at other houses in the neighborhood, but it’s smaller than average when compared to other nearby Coast Highway commercial properties, Kellenberg said. The street presence was a “real problem” before, but the revised project is much better. It’s an elegant architectural design, he commented.

Laguna Beach is not a planned community where every building will look the same, Dubin noted.

“I know that the architectural style is different than perhaps the other commercial buildings in the neighborhood, but that doesn’t make it wrong for the neighborhood. I think it will be a positive addition to what’s there,” Dubin said.

The existing building doesn’t offer any unique or interesting architectural reason why it should remain, he added.

The car wash has been operating at the 12,523-square-foot corner lot since 1992. The property is situated within the commercial highway corridor and abuts residential zones.

A re-development project on the property has been heard, in one form or another, several times over the past five years. It was first presented during a concept review hearing in May 2018. Permits for the project were first considered during an August 2020 commission hearing.

Before last week’s meeting, the most recent iteration was presented on April 21, 2021 and the applicant had made significant changes based on feedback from previous discussions. But Planning Commissioners, struggling to balance residential view equity rights and business property rights, agreed to continue the project to a future meeting. They commended the revised proposal, but raised several concerns related to view equity, mass and scale, and pedestrian orientation. After about three hours of discussion, commissioners decided to give it one more shot at appeasing resident concerns and addressing the issues raised by the commission and/or city staff.

Last week, the proposed project featured several, substantive changes in response to the prior direction, most notably by lowering the building four feet and replacing the upper-level office program with residential.

The lowered building improves view over the structure from surrounding neighbors and connects the main floor to Coast Highway to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment, explained project architect Anders Lasater.

They also changed the upper floor program to be residential instead of office following feedback from commissioners at the last meeting. The location of the upper-level building program was also adjusted to create a view corridor at an angle through the site.

“We had to do a lot of work to make that come together, but we were able to do that,” Lasater said.

The revised project also attempts to improve pedestrian engagement by redesigning the primary storefronts and setting them closer to the street. The retail program has also expanded by approximately 1,300 square feet in the latest plan.

“We created more articulation with our primary building forms and I think really refined the building and the landscape design into something that feels like a nice, cohesive whole,” Lasater said.

The latest proposal also changes some of the building colors and materials. It now incorporates a vertical wood siding treatment at the retail level. The colors have shifted to a three-tone scheme in the revised design. The revised exterior is a much warmer material palette, Lasater said.

Several commissioners questioned if the project, which now includes three residential units, will be required to offer any affordable housing.

Principal Planner Anthony Viera explained that one of the conditions of approval addresses the topic. While the applicant has yet to make a decision (as of the last time staff discussed the issue with the developer), they have the option to either make one unit (of the three) affordable or pay an in-lieu fee.

“We’re happy to entertain that,” Lasater said. “One way or the other, we’re bound by (the condition of approval).”

The decision between the two options would be determined later, upon approval of the building and other aspects of the project yet to be determined, Lasater explained. He wasn’t able to answer on behalf of the owner regarding which way they were leaning and emphasized that they didn’t want to commit to anything just yet.

After being asked at the last commission meeting to add housing to the project, they “bent over backwards” to include three residential units, Lasater said, and now they’re being asked to do more by making one affordable.

“I just feel like we’ve done an awful lot to meet the requirements of the Planning Commission,” he said.

Answering a commissioner question, Viera confirmed that it’s fairly standard procedure for a developer to defer a commitment on the affordable housing aspect. However, Viera added, it is required to be fulfilled prior to building permit issuance.

During a public hearing, the majority of speakers were opposed to the project or had concerns about the current proposal. Although there were a few positive and/or supportive comments, primarily commending the architect for revising the project to better protect residents’ views.

Most were concerned about soil contamination and urged the commission that the site should be tested and an assessment should consider how much excavation would be done, considering the project is now four feet lower into the ground. A few specifically mentioned following the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board standards. Several also disagreed with the staff recommended reasoning for CEQA exemption.

Some speakers also noted that lowering the project will significantly increase construction time, as well as the number of truckloads required to move all that soil. There was some concern regarding a construction staging plan, particularly for vehicle and pedestrian safety in the neighborhood.

Other comments included maintaining the property as a part of local history, that the project is still sacrificing the neighbors’ quality of life issues (views, noise, lighting, etc.), too many proposed trees and groundcover landscaping, too tight of spaces for parking and that the car wash is a necessary service for the area. One local resident concluded that this project just doesn’t fit with the community.

Addressing the concerns about the soil contamination, Lasater said he previously contacted the Orange County Health Department and recently communicated with the San Diego Regional WQCB.

“By all measures it seems that the remediation did a very good job, save for the soils that were under the building itself that couldn’t be removed because of the building, but it was limited,” he said.

The report, which has been included with the application and on record “since day one,” he emphasized, clarifies that the crew did a good job of removing it and that the contamination on this particular site was actually significantly less than others in the immediate area. They will appropriately handle any contaminated soil that’s still in the ground, he added.

“I think we’re going to be able to mitigate all of it when we take it out,” Lasater said. “I don’t really think that’ll be a concern.”

Regarding the CEQA exemption, Community Development Director Marc Wiener explained that staff evaluated the project and found that it “checks the boxes” and meets the requirements as described by the state.

The one exception is the potential for the soil contamination, he added, although a report shows that the site has been remediated. The plans would go to the water quality board for approval prior to the final sign off, Wiener said, and there is an included condition regarding that process. If there was an initial study under CEQA, the mitigation would likely be what they’re already proposing on doing through the permitting process with that agency, he noted. The South Coast Air Quality Management District also needs to approve projects like this to ensure there are mitigations in place at the time of the permit, Wiener added.

“I think where there may be a disconnect is there’s concern about how projects are mitigated during construction and there actually are a lot of mechanisms in place that do that, that don’t necessarily come before the Planning Commission,” Wiener explained.

“In this case, we feel this project does qualify for the exemptions,” he added. “I don’t know if doing an initial study is really going to yield much more information about the site.”

Since the previous mitigation of the contaminated soil didn’t occur over the entire site, they know there will be issues with the soil that’s still there under the building, Kellenberg noted. But through testing and remediation procedures, they’ll put “all our eggs in the basket” of a highly scrutinized process with high standards.

“We’re going to be trusting in that process and I’m comfortable doing that,” he said.

Kellenberg also suggested adding to the condition a requirement for public outreach regarding the construction staging plan.

“The neighborhood has a lot of skin in the game on this topic,” he said. “I think that (staging plan) does require a little bit more scrutiny, which we’re going to get.”

A condition is included to notice the neighbors within 300 feet when the construction staging plan is submitted, Wiener replied. It wouldn’t come back to the Planning Commission for approval, but neighbors would be able to review and comment on it.

Ultimately, the commission approved two additional conditions of approval:

–The permittee shall prepare and submit a soil and groundwater management plan for the review and approval of the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board. A copy of the approval shall be submitted to the city prior to issuance of a building or demolition permit. All appropriate best management practices shall be kept in place throughout the construction phase as required by the approved plan. Soil testing subject to the standards of the WQCB shall be completed prior to permit issuance.

–Prior to issuance of a permit, a construction staging plan shall be required during the building plan check. The city shall solicit public comments on this plan to all properties within a 300-foot radius. The city shall receive and consider any such comments received within 30 days of providing notice prior to approving the construction staging plan.

Commissioners also reminded the public that there is a 14-day appeal period to city council.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.