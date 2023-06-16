NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 48  |  June 16, 2023Subscribe

Police department to lead joint city agency 061623

Share this story

Police department to lead joint city agency to tackle vehicle speed and noise issues

The Laguna Beach Police Department will lead several joint law enforcement agency speed and loud exhaust operations in Orange County from June through August 2023. This multi-agency enforcement effort is in response to safety and quality-of-life issues that continue to impact residents throughout Orange County, including coastal communities from San Clemente to Seal Beach.

During the 2023 multi-agency speed and loud exhaust enforcement campaign, law enforcement personnel will proactively look for vehicle code violations that include excessive speed and modified exhaust on both cars and motorcycles. Officers are trained in enforcing these laws and encouraged to enforce them throughout the year. The Laguna Beach Police Department shares the same concerns as many of our residents and visitors due to the dangers of speeding vehicles and the nuisance of loud exhaust and will continue to work diligently to address these issues.

“Speed and loud exhaust can impact the safety and quality of life for our residents, and we will proactively enforce these laws to mitigate their concerns,” said Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert. “The City of Laguna Beach has been a regional leader in addressing these issues, including working with Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris’ office to pass Assembly Bill 2496, which will mandate stricter penalties for those cited for loud exhaust.”

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.