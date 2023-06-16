NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 48  |  June 16, 2023

Third Street Writers awarded grant from the Festival of Arts FP 061623

Third Street Writers awarded grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation for “Art Inscribed: Writing Inspired by the 2023 FOA”

Third Street Writers has been awarded a grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation for their upcoming writing project, “Art Inscribed: Writing Inspired by the 2023 FOA Fine Art Show.” This is the second year the literary nonprofit group will produce a publication inspired by the art displayed at the Festival. The first edition was honored as Best Arts Collaboration by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance at its April Art Stars Awards ceremony.

“We are thrilled to be able to once again partner with Festival artists and the Artists Fund,” said Third Street President Amy Dechary. “The project is the result of our longtime desire to bridge the visual and literary arts in Laguna Beach, and we are so grateful for the FOA Foundation’s continued support.”

The FOA Foundation, which operates independently from the Festival of Arts, awards annual grants to local nonprofit arts organizations. To date, the Festival of Arts along with the Foundation have awarded nearly $3 million in grants to the art community in Laguna Beach.

third street reading

Participants in the 2022 “Art Inscribed” project held a public reading and celebration at the Festival of Arts grounds. The popular books sold out during the event, requiring a second printing. This year’s public reading will be held on August 27, again at the Festival grounds.

Partnering with artists exhibiting at this summer’s Festival, Third Street members will view fine art pieces at the FOA and write short stories, essays and poetry inspired by those works. Selected works will be published in a soft-covered book and featured at a public reading and celebration on the Festival grounds on August 27, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. All proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the Artists Fund’s Benevolence Fund. Last summer, Third Street donated $1,175 in proceeds to the fund.

“The Artists Fund was thrilled to receive the donation from this wonderfully creative collaboration, and we are excited to see the program return in force this summer,” said Wendy Wirth, president of the Artists Fund. “Last season’s event was engaging on so many levels – from the artist whose work was the inspiration, to the writer exploring their imagination and writing skills, and finally to the audience that was enthralled by their written and spoken-word creations. It was a truly adventurous program.”

Third Street’s mission is to promote writing and the literary arts in Laguna Beach and beyond and this partnership with the Festival was a natural fit.

third street book

The cover of the 2022 “Art Inscribed” book was created by artist Jennifer Griffiths. Proceeds from the soft-covered book were donated to the Artists Fund.

“Our members have always been inspired by art,” said Rina Palumbo, vice president of Third Street Writers. “In Laguna, we are surrounded by amazing artistic creations, so this is a remarkable opportunity to connect with visual artists and honor their work with our own.”

Third Street kicked off this year’s exploration of art-inspired writing, also known as ekphrastic writing, in May. The group visited the “Fresh Faces” exhibit at the foaSOUTH gallery which features work by first-time Festival exhibitors. The writers then participated in an ekphrastic workshop led by Laguna Beach artist and Third Street board member Jennifer Griffiths and Dechary.

“A writer’s intuitive response to visual art adds another dimension to further both their understanding of a work of art and expands their literary vocabulary,” said Griffiths. “It also creates a new connection between the visual artist and the writer…this partnership with the FOA is a win for all involved, ultimately creating a new community.”

Founded in 2015, the Third Street Writers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fostering the growth of the writing community in Laguna Beach through weekly workshops, reading events and publications such as its multi-volume Beach Reads anthology and the Stu News Laguna column “From Laguna with Love.”

For more information about Third Street Writers, visit the website at www.thirdstreetwriters.org, or contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Like Third Street Writers on Facebook and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @thirdstreetwriters.

 

