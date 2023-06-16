Festival of Arts welcomes new artists FP 061623

Festival of Arts welcomes new artists across a spectrum of backgrounds, ages and mediums

By MARRIE STONE

A person’s 60th birthday holds special significance in Japan. There’s even a word for it – kanreki. Kan means “return” or “cycle.” Reki refers to the calendar. People turning 60 have passed through the zodiac calendar five times and arrived back at their beginning. Rather than lamenting growing older, kanreki symbolizes a time of rebirth. It’s a chance to experience a second childhood. All duties and responsibilities are formally passed down to the next generation, leaving the celebrant free to reflect on their life and begin anew.

This idea resonated with two of this year’s Festival of Arts (FOA) newcomers. Painter Cindy Motley and photographer Mustapha El Basri, both in their 60s, began taking their art more seriously at this stage of life.

Motley came across the concept of kanreki when she was 58. “I was going through a lot of changes in my life,” Motley said. “I went through a divorce. My only child was going off to college. This was my chance to start doing what I’d always wanted to do, but I’d never felt like it was the right time.”

Photo by Kenny Motley

Acrylic artist Cindy Motley poses with “Duck, Duck Goose and Three Dancing Moose” (60”x72”). Motley’s work will be shown this summer in Booth 21.

For El Basri, it took a diagnosis with an autoimmune disease in his 50s to convince him to slow down, retire from his stressful corporate job and focus on his art. “[Photography] became like therapy because, at the time, I needed to walk more. Photography made me go outside and walk like 15 kilometers a day. [That began] my addiction to the street. Every time I’m in the street, I’m in love,” El Basri said. “The feeling is so great. I don’t think about anything else. I’m like a bee in the middle of a flower.” Now, in his mid-60s, he’s in full command of his work, which is a rich combination of street photography and portraiture devoted to examining houselessness and addiction.

Photo by Mustapha El Basri

Self portrait of photographer Mustapha El Basri who will show his work in this summer’s Festival of Arts (Booth 15)

While the concept of kanreki may not yet apply to ceramic artist Daniel Monroe, who turned 26 this year, his work also emerged from a significant life transition. Monroe graduated in 2020 with a degree in early education. “Graduating into the pandemic meant being super insecure about finding a job and my calling,” Monroe said. The pandemic gave Monroe time to focus on ceramics, which was quickly becoming his passion. He turned that insecurity into symbolism in his work, and that changed the trajectory of his career.

Photo by Daniel Bruce Monroe

Self-portrait of ceramicist Daniel Bruce Monroe who will show his work in this summer’s Festival of Arts (Booth 3)

I sat down with these three new FOA exhibitors to hear about their work and how it evolved. They come from different backgrounds, work across three separate mediums and reflect the entire emotional spectrum. But it’s their passionate intensity toward their art that unites them.

Acrylic artist Cindy Motley’s wonderful whimsical worlds

The subject matter of Cindy Motley’s paintings falls squarely inside the scope of a “second childhood.” They’re playful, colorful and full of whimsy. Spinning tops and dancing rodents, birds in flight and lots of smiling children. “The Gift” is a series she worked on years ago when she was married. A voice in her head told her to put the paintings away, she’d need them later. Deciding to apply to the Festival last fall motivated her to bring them out and expand the body of work. “It was honestly just making a choice to finally focus on my dreams and [recognize] it was time,” she said.

Motley began painting in her early 30s when her mother gifted her some canvases. But the self-taught artist made her career in the fashion industry. She’s an experienced quilter, and those skills are evidenced in her paintings, which are layered in patchwork strips and incorporate recurring patterns and textured details.

Photo by Kenny Motley

“There’s No Place Like Home” (48”x60” acrylic) by Cindy Motley

“This is a fun time in life for me where I’m exploring all the different things that I’ve dabbled in throughout the years,” Motley said.

Drawing influences from Gustav Klimt, Henri Matisse, Paul Gauguin and Frida Kahlo, as well as her own knowledge of textiles, sewing, quilting and writing, Motley created a joyful style all her own, embedding rich narratives and active storytelling into each of her paintings. And, like every good story, symbolism plays an important role.

Hummingbirds, for Motley, represent lost loved ones who are still active in our lives. “Ribbons are my way of saying that we’re all connected through love,” she said. “I started wrapping the ribbon around the canvas, almost like wrapping the gift of life. I put golden blocks in there because the canvas needed balance and it resonated with my philosophy that life is a matter of balance.”

I asked Motley about themes of multiculturalism and ethnic unity that seem to play across her pieces. Motley’s father was Filipino. He endured rampant racism prevalent in the 1960s and ‘70s, relying on his wife (who had blonde hair and blue eyes) to rent their apartments. “My mother’s family was full of artists and had no prejudices whatsoever,” Motley said. “I don’t know if that has anything to do with my paintings. I have never felt a prejudice towards anybody or anything. We’re just one world and that’s it.”

Photo by Kenny Motley

“A Mother’s Love” (48”x60” acrylic) by Cindy Motley

Motley’s paintings, collectively called “The Gifts,” will be on display this summer in Booth 21. You can follow her work on Instagram @theartofcindymotley, or on her website, by clicking here.

Photographer Mustapha El Basri: A soulful study in layers

Moroccan-born Mustapha El Basri has lived for significant stretches of time not only in his homeland, but also France and the United States. He speaks fluent Arabic, French and English. His photography reflects this range of experience as he often layers his images to create depth, texture and compelling juxtapositions.

“I live in Orange, and I go to the Circle almost every day,” El Basri said. “The challenge for me was to see the same space in different ways to create something fresh and new. I’m trying to introduce some complexity into my frames.”

Inspired by the works of photographers like Alex Webb and Saul Leiter, El Basri uses reflections, double exposures and layering to create new narratives. By blending infrastructure, architecture, nature and technology atop people, El Basri gives the viewer an emotional experience of how the world often feels inside our minds – sometimes noisy and frenetic, but also beautiful in its density.

Photo by Mustapha El Basri

Mustapha El Basri’s street photos incorporate double exposures, reflections and layers to add complexity to his subject matter

El Basri likens his experiences on the street to swimming in the ocean. “Everything that happens out there is temporary, it’s ephemeral,” he said. “I get so attracted to the speed and everything changing. I love the challenge of looking for beauty in the moment.”

When it comes to his portraiture, El Basri’s real interest lies in capturing the human condition. “I like this quote from the photographer Paul Caponigro: ‘It’s one thing to make a picture of what the person looks like. It’s another thing to make a portrait of who they are.’”

El Basri works out of Load Bearing Studios with fellow FOA exhibitor Hugh Foster. The studio, located in an industrial park in southeast Santa Ana, gives both Foster and El Basri access to the area’s houseless population. El Basri began a portraiture study that exposes the human and societal cost of addiction and houselessness.

“These are timeless pieces,” El Basri said of his portrait series of a Santa Ana local who goes by the street name Pineapple. “They’re very unique.”

Pineapple, who El Basri describes as a natural model, lives near the studio. El Basri has observed him – sometimes sober and often while using – and they developed a relationship over time. “His face is everything,” El Basri said. “I’ll always engage with him and talk to him [during his sittings].” El Basri never poses his subjects. Instead, he spends time with them, observing their natural gestures and ways of being in the world to capture who they are, instead of how they wish to appear. “The way [Pineapple] pulls at his hair. It’s just so impactful.”

Photo by Mustapha El Basri

El Basri’s iconic portrait of Pineapple has been picked up by several photography magazines as one of the most arresting images of addiction

“I’m very sensitive to the human condition,” El Basri said. “This could happen to any one of us. I try to bring that altruism into my work because when I look at other people, I think, ‘This could be me.’”

Mustapha El Basri’s work will be on display this summer in Booth 15. For more information, visit his page here.

Letting the light in: Ceramicist Daniel Monroe works in metaphor

Clay might sound like an unlikely material for a lampshade. For one thing, it’s not translucent. For another, it’s heavy. But these challenges interested Daniel Monroe, who became deeply committed to his craft in 2020 when the pandemic afforded him plenty of time and space to explore this new medium.

An accident turned into a metaphor one day last summer when Monroe was about to discard a failed pottery piece. “I was working on a large lamp, almost three feet tall. I messed up and made the walls too thin, so I was going to scrap it,” Monroe said. “Then I wondered what would happen if I tore it open so the light would break through.”

Photo by Daniel Bruce Monroe

Ceramic artist Daniel Monroe’s lamps became metaphors for what he endured as a young adult, graduating from college during the pandemic

That failure quickly became a feature, and Monroe began playing with lamps that appear collapsed, torn or broken. “I particularly like the collapsed one because it embodies something I was going through in my life,” he said. “It looks like it had too much weight on it, and that was often the feeling of these past two or three years for me, feeling like there’s so much I needed to figure out about my life. But this is the beauty that came out of that.”

Every piece contains a risk for Monroe, who needs to perfect a piece before he “destroys” it. “For some of the lamps, I add the alteration like a birth defect at the very end,” he said. “Once it’s completely done, I spray it with water to make it softer and that’s when I do the alterations. It can be scary to do all that work, finish a piece and then take that risk.”

Photo by Daniel Bruce Monroe

Monroe must first perfect a piece before collapsing it, a risky process to perform each time

Monroe works from his home studio in Fullerton, where his housemates give him free reign over the garage. Most of his techniques he’s learned from YouTube, a great resource that’s emerged especially for young professionals in Monroe’s generation.

“One of the things I’m excited about [this summer] is to learn from all the other artists, from their life experiences,” Monroe said.

Perhaps they, too, can learn from Monroe. That’s what second childhoods are all about – exploring, playing, trying new things and learning new skills along the way.

Daniel Bruce Monroe’s work can be seen this summer in Booth 3. For more information about Monroe, visit the Festival website by clicking here.

The Festival of Arts opens on Wednesday, July 5 and runs through Friday, Sept. 1. For more information about the Festival, its artists and offerings, visit their website by clicking here.

