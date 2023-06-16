NewLeftHeader

Creating a new scene: Art-A-Fair expands summer’s offerings FP 061623

Creating a new scene: Art-A-Fair expands summer’s offerings to create a more modern event for art-loving adults

By THERESA KEEGAN

Prepping for a successful summer art festival is always a Herculean task, but this year organizers at the Laguna Art-A-Fair have a new challenge ahead of them – they’re reshaping an event that’s been part of the community since 1966.

“We’re bringing in a new attitude for this place,” said Bob Ross, president of the Art-A-Fair board of directors. “We’re looking to change it up – the goal is to be more modern, with a bigger mix culturally and with art styles.”

The process began last fall when, in order to attract new artists, organizers brought the entire application process online.

“It made such a difference,” said Kim Brandon-Watson, vice-president of marketing for the event. Artists from throughout the world applied, and of the 115 artists showing, 39 are new to this festival. The only glitch encountered so far was that one artist from Albania had problems securing a visa and had to withdraw from the festival.

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Kim Brandon-Watson and Bob Ross stand at the back of the Art-A-Fair building, adjacent to a beer and wine garden, where a waterfall cascades. The site has special meaning for Ross, who was married there.

In addition to the new artists, there is a revamped musical line-up, a beer and wine garden, and a variety of activities for adults.

“We changed up the entertainment so people can get a full experience when they’re here,” said Ross. When booking bands for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances, organizers chose a variety of styles and followings.

“These bands are popular and people will travel from throughout Orange County to see them,” said Ross. “We’re starting to advertise to a new demographic.”

In addition to new entertainment, Art-A-Fair will also be offering on-site art classes, workshops and theme nights, including such universal favorites as tacos, Hawaiian, disco and there’s even an ice cream social in August.

“We’re also bringing in dance groups and offering free swing and salsa lessons,” said Brandon-Watson.

The goal, said Ross, is to get younger attendees.

“What I began to see (as a participant at the show for the last 15 years) was an older and older demographic. I didn’t see people in their 20, 30s or 40s coming through, and now we’re trying to get them in.”

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Kim Brandon-Watson shows how the band stage area and a dance floor will create a setting at the front of the Art-A-Fair building. Previously, music played toward the larger open area.

The business entrepreneur who discovered photography and painting later in life, stresses the outreach is also inclusive of long-time Art-A-Fair folks. “I don’t want to leave old people out – heck, I’m old,” said Ross. “But people get nervous around change. One of the things we needed to do was to lead everyone along.”

While the proposed changes resulted in some changeover within the organization, Ross said most people are now on board with the direction of the revamped Art-A-Fair.

“We all want this to succeed,” he said, “and it will. The changes have been exhausting and wonderful, but I have this amazing group of people who work so hard for free. The 10 members of the board each take a piece of the job and they’re all fantastic.”

In addition to the streamlined application process, the display area will be opened up to encourage visiting with the artists.

Photo by Theresa Keegan

The art displays at Art-A-Fair, currently being built, will vary in size and layout, offering a more open experience for guests and artists

“This is a different show,” said Ross. “There are better site lines, better air flow. Everything has a fresh feel to it.”

The area to the back of the structure, which featured a sit-down restaurant before COVID, is fully revamped as the Laguna Canyon Beer and Wine Garden at Art A-Fair. In addition to beer on tap and wine, the site will continue to serve Mediterranean food. It is operated by the property owner, not the Art-A-Fair organizers.

Photo by Theresa Keegan

The beer and wine garden at the back of the building features casual picnic benches and smaller tables, as well as a bar that will features craft beer

Ross explained the organization has had a fine relationship with the landlord, Mo Honarker, and that the group will simply follow court instructions. (In May, two properties owned by Honarker were shut down by the city after disputes between security teams for Honarker and his investors clashed. The properties have since been reopened, although ownership challenges are winding through the courts.)

A small picket fence will separate the garden from the art displays, creating an open feel.

“It will be so nice to sit here and look out and see 115 artists and all their displays,” said Ross. “People love that.”

Courtesy Art-A-Fair

The crowds at a prior Art-A-Fair walked among the displays. This year the event runs from June 30-Sept. 3.

Ultimately, the goal is to not only create an enjoyable setting, but also to make the season profitable for the participating artists.

“For the majority of artists, the two-month summer period is when they make most of their sales,” said Ross, while also adding that the artists’ camaraderie is priceless. “We want to sell our pieces of work, but that’s not how we act. We’re family. We help each other and we work with each other. And this summer, we’re going to be open, available and make it interesting for all people who attend Art-A-Fair.”

For more information about Art-A-Fair, including a schedule of musicians and classes, as well as discounted advance ticket purchase, click here.

