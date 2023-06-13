NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 47  |  June 13, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Beach – A Look Back 061323

Share this story

Laguna Beach – A Look Back: South Coast Highway as depicted in the World War l era

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

This rare World War I era photo unveils a snapshot of Laguna Beach from what is now the center of town.

Laguna Beach A Look Back South Coast Highway

Click on the photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

South Coast Highway during the WWl era

Looking south on what became S. Coast Highway, you see what is currently a bustling four-way asphalt highway, surrounded by busy businesses depicted as a lazy dirt road surrounded by eucalyptus trees barely wide enough for two cars to pass.

The Goodrich Tire shop on the right is now where the Isch building is (Greeter’s Corner Restaurant and Main Beach Outlet store). What may be workers on a break – or idle local residents – gathered to discuss the topics of the day.

Just past the garage lay a row of beach bungalows with enclosed porches, as was the style of the day.

On the right side behind the eucalyptus trees would be the Laguna Beach Hotel. At the top of the road looking south, is now Legion Street.

During this time, our city received piped water from the canyons in North Laguna with other areas, using barrels to transport water from wells in the canyon.

In this era, Pomona College marine laboratories were built across from Main Beach to study sea life. A walk along Broadway would have revealed a “tent city,” mostly for visitors from the Riverside area.

Electric power for the village came from a gas motor on Broadway. There were approximately 35 artists in town. Laguna Beach Art Association was founded, as well as a newspaper called Laguna Life.

Yes, we’ve come a long way in town over the last 100 years. It is fun to postulate what Stu News will be saying in its “Looking Back” column about Laguna Beach 2023 in its 2123 edition.

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.