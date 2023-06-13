NewLeftHeader

Save the Date: Boys & Girls Club to host 23rd Bob Margolis Golf Tournament on August 7

Join the Boys & Girls Club Laguna Beach (BGCLB) for their 23 Annual Bob Margolis Gold Tournament on Monday, Aug. 7 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. 

Sponsorships and admission are available now, so click here for more information and to sign up.

Courtesy of BGCLB

Don’t miss the BGCLB Annual Bob Margolis Gold Tournament on August 7

Participants could win a two-night staycation at the Montage by participating in their chopper ball drop! The Montage package includes a $60 daily breakfast credit and two 60-minute spa massages. Purchase ball drop tickets by clicking here.

For more information, contact Michelle at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by calling 949.715.7584.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

