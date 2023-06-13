NewLeftHeader

Thurston Middle School Promotion 2023 061323

Thurston Middle School Promotion 2023

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Thurston promotions 10

Guyer Field prepared for two ceremonies

Thurston promotions 10

2023 Thurston Middle School Promotion

Thurston promotions 10

Arianna Ghane speaks to fellow promoted students

Thurston promotions 10

Lila Tacklind sings, “You Will Be Found”

Thurston promotions 10

Steve Wade and TMS Orchestra performing Overture from “Royal Fireworks Music”

Thurston promotions 10

Principal Joe Vidal gives message to promoted students

Thurston promotions 10

A student is congratulated by LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria, Ph.D.

Thurston promotions 10

Proud teachers

Thurston promotions 10

David “Roco” Tosti congratulated by Kelly Osborne, LBUSD Board of Directors

Thurston promotions 10

Just Yi and Benjamin Zinn are the last students (alphabetically) to receive their promotions

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to slideshow below:

 

