Letters to the Editor 061323

Letters to the Editor

Presenting my side

Last week, a Letter to the Editor regarding my vote on Assembly Bill 28 was brought to my attention. Here is my response.

I rarely, if ever, support tax increases. We have a multi-billion-dollar state budget that should be prioritized to meet the needs of all Californians.

I support legislation that creates accountability in our communities as it relates to gun violence prevention. This year, I authored Assembly Bill 758, which would have created an additional enhancement of two to three years for the use of an unserialized or unregistered firearm in a felony offense. These “ghost” guns are untraceable and are a popular weapon of choice by many criminals. I support the safety of our communities and our responsibility to hold people accountable. Unfortunately this bill failed to pass the Assembly Public Safety Committee.

Additionally, I have co-authored a number of bills including HR 39 recognizing the first Friday in June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day. I am also a proud co-author of Assembly Bill 349 by Assemblymember Ramos which would provide mental health services for vulnerable communities.

Furthermore, I supported Assembly Bill 762 by Assemblymember Wicks which would expand the California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program (CalVIP). CalVIP would support communities affected by gun violence by providing grant funding to local organizations.

There is certainly more that could be done to protect our communities and I will look at every measure that comes before me in a pragmatic way prior to voting.

Diane B. Dixon, 72nd District

California State Assembly

 

