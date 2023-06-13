NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 47  |  June 13, 2023Subscribe

LBHS Graduation 2023 061323

Share this story

LBHS Graduation 2023

Photos by Scott Brashier

On Thursday, June 8, the 2023 Graduating Class of Laguna Beach High School held their commencement at 7 p.m. at the Breakers’ Guyer Field. Congratulations to all of the graduates!

lbhs graduation 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Junior Arch Bearers

lbhs graduation 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Teachers enter for ceremony

lbhs graduation 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Ava Knepper holds arch for graduates

lbhs graduation 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Ready to begin

lbhs graduation 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Class Speaker Dempsey Sadler

lbhs graduation 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Graduates

lbhs graduation 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Class Speaker Aaron Poe

lbhs graduation 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Valedictorian Mara Williams

lbhs graduation 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Principal Dr. Jason Alleman

lbhs graduation 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Science Teacher, AP Physics I and Intro to Engineering, Jennifer Merritt

lbhs graduation 11

Click on photo for a larger image

Homecoming Queen Lily Gabora

lbhs graduation 12

Click on photo for a larger image

Marco Wemyss

lbhs graduation 13

Click on photo for a larger image

Happy graduates

lbhs graduation 14

Click on photo for a larger image

The sun sets on graduation

lbhs graduation 15

Click on photo for a larger image

Dr. Alleman congratulates Cleo Washer

lbhs graduation 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Cap toss

lbhs graduation 17

Click on photo for a larger image

Riley Anderson and parents

lbhs graduation 18

Click on photo for a larger image

Ready to celebrate

lbhs graduation 19

Click on photo for a larger image

Jan Schrieber and daughter Quinn

lbhs graduation 20

Click on photo for a larger image

Congratulations to another family

lbhs graduation 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Get ready to party!

lbhs graduation 22

Click on photo for a larger image

Grad Charlotte Riches with a friend

lbhs graduation 23

Click on photo for a larger image

Brooklyn Yelland with her dad and grandmother

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.