16th Annual Fête de la Musique returns to Laguna Beach

16th Annual Fête de la Musique returns to Laguna Beach with a special line-up of music and festivities

Get ready to immerse yourself in the joyous sounds of the 16th Annual Fête de la Musique, presented by Laguna Beach Sister Cities. Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 17 from 12-4 p.m., as the picturesque streets of Laguna Beach come alive with a celebration of music and unity. This international event, observed in more than 1,000 cities worldwide, promises to be an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts of all ages.

16th Annual Fete CoverUps

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Greg White

The CoverUps playing their favorite covers from the ‘80s and ‘90s

The Fête de la Musique will once again take center stage on the Main Beach Cobblestones. The festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. when the Main Beach Cobblestones will come alive with the 16-piece Laguna Beach Community JaZz Band, which will set the tone for an incredible day of music, dancing and celebration. At 1 p.m., all attention will switch to the large, elevated stage for the Opening Ceremony, which will begin with words from Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen and Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley. They will introduce the performance of the U.S. National Anthem by Laguna Tenor Rick Weber, followed by the singing of the French National Anthem by April Walsh.

Following the Opening Ceremony, the stage will host an array of remarkable performances throughout the afternoon, starting with five-piece band Pilot Touhill playing their infectious brand of reggae-infused rock. Following Pilot Touhill will be Laguna Beach belly dancers JJ and the Habibis and drag queen performer Ava Stone. Finally, the closing band the CoverUps, playing ‘80s and ‘90s covers, will perform until about 5:30 p.m. By this time, lots of people will be dancing on the Cobblestones.

16th Annual Fe te Grey Hill Gospel

Click on photo for a larger image

Grey Hill Gospel String Band sharing their music

Simultaneously, from 1:30-4 p.m., the Downtown area will be transformed into a musical paradise, with performers delighting audiences across 31 different locations. Forest Avenue will have 14 performance venues, while Pacific Coast Highway and Ocean Avenue will have nine and eight venues, respectively. Prepare to be enchanted by the incredible talents of these artists as they bring their diverse styles and creative expressions to the streets of Laguna Beach. If you want to see all of them, you will only have about five minutes at each venue!

Be sure to walk all the way up to the end of Forest Avenue to the Water District Garden on 3rd Street, where the energetic Argentinian Folk Music band Los de Alla will be attracting a crowd.

As the Fête de la Musique is a celebration that unites people through the power of music, this year’s event promises to be an unforgettable experience. Immerse yourself in the joyous melodies and rhythms that will fill the air, creating a sense of unity and harmony among attendees.

Make sure to save the date for the Fête de la Musique this Saturday, June 17. Let the melodies transport you, and let the power of music bring a smile to your face and warmth to your heart.

Laguna Beach Sister Cities is an organization dedicated to fostering cultural understanding and promoting global goodwill between Laguna Beach and its sister cities across the world. Through various initiatives and events, including the annual Fête de la Musique, the organization aims to strengthen international collaboration and appreciation of diverse cultures. For more information, visit https://lagunabeachsistercities.com.

 

