Volume 15, Issue 46  |  June 9, 2023Subscribe

Sawdust Art Festival’s calendar is full FP 060923

Sawdust Art Festival’s calendar is full in June and the 57th Annual Sawdust opens on June 30

Sawdust Art Festival is offering a variety of art classes for June – a program that operates in the festival off-season. From Van Gogh to fused jewelry and castles, they offer myriad experiences from which to choose to get creative, so sign up now.

The 57th Annual Sawdust Art Festival will open on Friday, June 30th and continue through Sunday, September 3rd. It will be open Fri/Sat, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun-Thurs, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. For tickets, click here.

These are a few of the workshops coming up soon. For a complete listing of classes (and to register), click here.

Sawdust Art Festival cartoon

Basic Cartoon Drawing on Thursdays throughout June

Thursday, June 15, 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, June 22, 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, June 29, 3-5 p.m.

Basic Cartoon Drawing with David Fleischmann

Tap into a powerful art-form to entertain and influence. This expressive medium is simple to learn and accessible to all skill levels. An hour of instruction with demonstration, followed by an hour of workshop time, questions and one-on-one training.

Cost: $95, includes all materials.

Sawdust Art Festival van gogh

After Dark: Van Gogh Cypress Tree and Star on May 27 and June 9

Saturday, May 27, 4-6 p.m.

Friday, June 9, 5-7 p.m.

After Dark: Van Gogh Cypress Tree and Star with Lisa Rainey

Learn the techniques of Master Impressionist Vincent Van Gogh while sipping on a glass of wine! Brush work, color, light and movement are the key elements of what you will be focusing on in this class. Leave with knowledge and appreciation for this famous artist who pioneered new territory and techniques. Gain a sense of freedom of expression, as you play with shapes and color.

High quality art materials will be provided including acrylic paints, a variety of brushes, 11”x14” canvas, palette knife and printed colored reference image. And of course, wine.

Cost: $95 per student. Includes all materials and wine.

Sawdust Art Festival Photography

I Spy Your Eye Photography on June 16

Friday, June 16, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

I Spy Your Eye Photography with Mary Church

Join artist Mary Church in this three-part class covering the key principles of photography. In the first part of the class, Church will talk you through the key elements including perspective, composition, color, design and imagery. Then, under her guidance, you will explore the grounds of the Sawdust Festival to create three different printed images (one 8.5”x11” and two 4”x6”) that you will take home. The final element of this class will be a display of your images and discoveries that you made during your time with us.

To participate in this class, you will need to have either a digital camera, an iPhone/iPad, or Android/smart phones (all digital devices welcome!). This class is suitable for ages 10-110.

Cost: $95 per person. To register, click here.

Sawdust Art Festival sarong

Make your own Indigo Sarong on June 16

Friday, June 16, 2-4 p.m.

Make your own Indigo Sarong with Reem Khalil

Learn how to make Organic Indigo dye vat and original patterns using the ancient technique Shibori. In this workshop, you will learn the fundamentals of Shibori pattern making and how to create a variety of shapes focusing on folded, tied and clamped resist dyeing. You will leave with a stunning indigo dyed, 100% cotton sarong or scarf measuring 45”x 72”.

Cost: $120.

Sawdust art festival lace art

Make your own Fused Glass Art on June 18

Sunday, June 18, 11 a.m.-1p.m.

Fused Glass Lace Art with Barbara Lolli

Learn the process of taking pieces and powders of fusible glass into shapes to become a beautiful art piece, bowl or trivet in an array of color. The firing of your pieces will be done off-site and will be available to be either picked up or mailed to you by priority mail at a small extra cost of between $13-$21, depending on the size of the piece. This normally takes one week.

Cost: $125, for a two-hour class which includes all materials and firing costs. Shipping costs may be extra but will be established at the start of the class.

Sawdust Art Festival upcycled denim bag

Upcycled Denim Bag on June 23 and 24

Friday, June 23, 4-7 p.m. (Day 1 of 2)

Saturday, June 24, 2-5 p.m. (Day 2 of 2)

Upcycled Denim Bag with Carmen Gundelach

Two-day workshop. Not sure what to do with those faded but favorite old torn denim jeans? Then convert them into a super cool, unique denim bag! In this six-hour workshop (over two days), Gundelach will teach you all the basics of sewing. Once you feel confident in your ability to handle a sewing machine, she will talk you through the basics of pattern cutting and how to fit all the fabric pieces together. You will then sew your pieces together under her guidance to make your perfect bag!

Cost: $210, which is inclusive of all materials and the use of a sewing machine. You are encouraged to bring your own old pair of jeans to upcycle but if you don’t have any don’t worry, denim will be provided.

Sawdust art festival glass bowl

Fused Glass Woven Bowl, June 25

Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fused Glass Woven Bowl with Barbara Lolli

Learn to make beautiful, fused glass woven bowls as decorative art or a functional bowl with glass artist Barbara Lolli. Choose from a wide range of beautiful colored glass to inspire the design of your one-of-a-kind bowl. You have the creative freedom to make one 12”x12” bowl or two 6”x6” bowls. The firing of your pieces will be done off-site and will be available to be either picked up or mailed to you by priority mail at a small extra cost of between $13-$21, depending on the size of the piece. This normally takes one week.

Cost: $175, for a two-hour class which includes all materials and firing costs. Shipping costs may be extra, but will be established at the start of the class.

Friday, July 14, 5-7 p.m.

To visit the Sawdust website for more information, an update on classes and to register, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org/classes.

Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

