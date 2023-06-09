NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 46  |  June 9, 2023Subscribe

Summer are busting out all over for LPAPA FP 060923

Share this story

Summer is busting out all over with LPAPA’s June paint party with Debra Huse

The best way to welcome summer is to spend time outdoors soaking up the beautiful landscapes. Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) has come up with a wonderful ways to do just that.

Wednesday June 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“On the Lake” Live with Debra Huse

The “On the Lake” Paint Party Paint Along with Debra Huse will be lively brushstroke-by-brushstroke instruction filled with insightful tips.

Grab your paint and easel and join LPAPA Signature Artist Debra Huse for her Paint Like A Pro four-part Series 15 weekly live online Paint Alongs. Huse will provide the reference photos and guide you from start to finish as you paint along together, brushstroke by brushstroke, to complete a great little painting in less than two hours.

Paint Parties are fun for everyone, from beginner to more advanced painters. See, paint and learn with other artists from across the world. After the live Paint Party, the Paint Along video will be available in your online library for a lifetime of enjoyment. Sign up through LPAPA and Huse will donate a portion of her fee to support nonprofit LPAPA and its education programs.

Capture the sunset glow in the sky and on the lake, accentuated by beautiful dark trees. Enjoy and learn while you paint this sparkler of a painting that everyone will love.

Tuition: $59 for an individual course. Go here to sign up.

For more information about LPAPA, go to www.lpapa.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.