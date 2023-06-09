NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 46  |  June 9, 2023

Fair Game 060923

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Woman’s Club names Debbie Neev as Laguna Beach’s 2023 Woman of the Year

TJ headshot AugI ran into Debbie Neev recently and she had a huge smile on her face. Why? Well, The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach has announced their recognition of Neev as Laguna Beach’s 2023 Woman of the Year. A luncheon in her honor will take place later this month on Friday, June 23, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at their Clubhouse.

Neev becomes the latest of 26 annual honorees who have been “terrific representatives of the arts, various nonprofit organizations, our city community and well-known philanthropists,” added Kitty Malcolm, Woman’s Club president.

And Debbie certainly fills those credentials, having lived in town for more than 30 years, serving on the LB County Water District Commission for 20 of them; she was a member of the South Orange County Watershed Management Area Executive Committee, the statewide organization Cal Desal and the Association of California Water Agencies’ Groundwater Committee. For the city, Neev also served on the Design Review Board and the Affordable Housing Task Force. And to complete her resume of work, you’d have to add in service with Glennwood Housing Foundation, The Woman’s Club, SchoolPower, Soroptimists, Ebell and volunteering at the Assistance League Thrift Shop.

Join the celebration to honor her. Tickets to the luncheon are $55 for Club members; $65 for non-members. RSVPs must be received by June 17 to www.wclb.org/

Congrats Debbie. Well deserved!

• • •

If your home doesn’t have a cat, and you feel so inclined to get one, this is for you. Catmosphere Laguna Foundation and the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter are holding an adoption event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the Animal Shelter, 20612 Laguna Canyon Road.

Catmosphere Laguna will have cats and kittens on hand for adoption.

Fair Game kittens photo

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Catmosphere Laguna Foundation

Bring the family and enjoy snacks and giveaways for all.

Catmosphere Laguna Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit feline rescue organization that serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities and is dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned or special-needs cats and kittens.

For more details, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

Graduation Week is in full swing. Whether students are being promoted on from kindergarten, 5th grade, 8th grade or Laguna Beach High School, congrats to all…and everyone in between for that matter.

And with graduation, you get those deserving of additional, special recognition. Case in point, LBHS Valedictorian Mara Williams or Salutatorian Myha Pinto…tremendous accomplishments and commitment by both.

At graduation last evening, besides Mara, others taking the stage to impart some words of wisdom to those graduating were Jennifer Merritt, LBHS Science Teacher (AP Physics I and Intro to Engineering), and class speakers Aaron Poe and Dempsey Sadler. If you’re interested in finding out what they said, here are their speeches: Mara Williams, Jennifer Merritt, Aaron Poe and Dempsey Sadler.

• • •

The Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association is conducting a fundraiser with an opportunity drawing to assist them in producing the Fête de la Musique. Here are the details: You have a chance to win a two-night stay in a cottage two-bedroom suite at The Ranch at Laguna Beach (includes room, tax and resort fee). Only 55 tickets will be sold at $55 each, so someone’s chances of winning will be good.

The winning ticket will be drawn at the Fête on June 17. You may purchase your ticket here.

Speaking of the Fête, which this year celebrates their 16th anniversary, it takes place Saturday, June 17 from 12-4 p.m. For additional details, go to https://lagunabeachsistercities.com.

• • •

Perhaps any homeowner’s favorite weekend visiting spot, besides maybe their morning coffee hangout, would have to be their local hardware store. In our case, that, of course, would be Coast Hardware, which is now celebrating their 45th birthday. That’s a lot of nails and screws purchased, tools, sprinkler fittings, toilet repair kits, keys made and not to mention all the home goods…the list goes on and on.

And if you’re like me, once a home repair job is begun, that almost assures me of at least five visits to finally either conquer the task at hand or to call in professional help.

In any case, Happy Birthday to Coast Hardware.

• • •

Final thoughts: A large sign running lengthwise on the back of a black truck, depicting pictures of our City Manager and a controversial local hotel owner/operator, was parked in front of City Hall earlier this week. Underneath the two photos was the word “Corruption?” And below that the question, “Did the City Manager and Her Friend Mo Honarkar Collude to Shut Down Laguna Hotels?”

I’m hoping that residents throughout this city find these attempts to besmirch respectable people, particularly our City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, disgusting. To me, it’s unfortunate that a small group of people can continue to bring this type of hatred into play in a community that should be rejoicing in all its goodness.

 

