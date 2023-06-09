NewLeftHeader

Everyone's up for a slice of the pie

Everyone’s up for a slice of the pie

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The community came out earlier this week to meet up with the new Laguna Beach Park Rangers and enjoy some slices at Z Pizza. Residents were encouraged to come out and meet the new team, ask questions and say hello.

Everyone's up for a slice ranger talking with resident in green SNL

(L-R) Park Ranger Carter converses with Design Review Board member and local REALTOR® Don Sheridan

Everyone s up for a slice of 2 cops and one man in blue

(L-R) Police Chief Calvert, former City Councilmember Peter Blake and Lt. Ashton make an appearance to support the new rangers

Everyone s up for a slice cop 2 kids and mom

LBPD Community Outreach officers even showed up with the goods to keep the kids happy

There are now a total of six Park Rangers and they’re all a part of the Neighborhood Enhancement Team (N.E.T.).

 

