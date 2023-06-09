NewLeftHeader

Author Janelle Brown offers insights 060923

Author Janelle Brown offers insights into her new novel at Susi Q’s “Evening with an Author”

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Jeff Rovner

Two identical twin sisters and former child actors have grown apart – until one disappears, and the other is forced to confront the secrets they’ve kept from each other. If that description doesn’t compel readers to pick up a copy of author Janelle Brown’s fifth novel I’ll be You – nothing will.

Held on Tuesday, June 6, this event was the second in the “Evening with an Author” series hosted by Susi Q. It drew a large crowd who delighted in the wine, food and lively moderator/author conversation – and robust Q&A session.

With insightful questions from “Writers on Writing” podcaster, well-known arts columnist and author Marrie Stone, the book-loving crowd gained further knowledge of Brown, her writing process and the inspiration for I’ll Be You.

Author Janelle Marrie with book

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Author Janelle Brown with Marrie Stone

“This series has provided a wonderful forum for writers and book lovers to come together in a relaxed, yet engaging atmosphere, and talk about topics across the board,” said Stone. “Economic disparity, race relations, cults, addiction…so many relevant issues we’re all dealing with. I love the discussions that come out of these evenings when the audience starts asking questions. I learn something new each time and fall in love with this town and our community all over again.”

A Los Angeles-based writer of both literary fiction and thrillers, Brown is known for her twisty plots, insights into contemporary life and willingness to plumb the depths of family dysfunction. In other words, book clubs love to discuss her novels!

Author Janelle Nadia

Click on photo for a larger image

Nadia Babayi, executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q, welcomes the crowd

Brown is a New York Times best-selling author of Pretty Things, Watch Me Disappear, All We Ever Wanted Was Everything and This Is Where We Live.

Time Magazine said of I’ll be You, “Brown’s refusal to commit to a single lane makes for a treat for readers who don’t think of themselves as typical suspense fans – her books are low on body count and high on heady pleasures.”

Stone asked Brown when she knows a story is working. “About 50 pages in, I’m either getting the voices (or not) and the characters come to life.”

Author Janelle M and J

Click on photo for a larger image

Brown discussed the research she did for “I’ll Be You”

Brown explained that she likes delving into what makes us who we are. “With identical twins, I was exploring identity, what we inherit – our gene inheritance and the question of how we become who we are based on genes and belief systems.”

She likes writing characters who do unpredictable things and was surprised as she was writing I’ll be You that one of the characters did something she hadn’t planned. “They do things I didn’t intend them to do.”

Asked about her process, Brown said, “I do a loose outline, but the novels come out in an organic way.”

Author Janelle book signing

Click on photo for a larger image

Attendees received a copy of “I’ll Be You” for Brown to sign

Even though they come out in a natural way, Brown admitted that quite a bit of research preceded the writing. “To understand twin psychology, I did a lot of reading and research – Entwined Lives by Nancy Segal, also documentaries like Three Identical Strangers. I also studied self-help groups like NXIVM.”

It’s not a surprise that the Hollywood/L.A. area seems to be a breeding ground for these types of groups.

However, she didn’t need to do research on Hollywood and how the movie business works. Brown’s husband has directed several independent films and she has countless friends who are in the industry.

“The character of place is so diverse,” she said. And since that area is known for its monied actors and residents, it’s the perfect setting for self-help groups.

Author Janelle group

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Amy Dechary, president of Third Street Writers; author Janelle Brown; Marrie Stone, moderator; Nadia Babyi, executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q, and Jo Ann Ekblad, program and marketing director

“I wanted the book to be an exploration of belief systems, and how they can go wrong,” she said in an earlier interview. “When does ‘wellness’ and ‘self-care’ and ‘personal growth’ turn into something that’s actually dangerous? How do we use drugs or religion to anaesthetize us to the things we don’t want to feel?”

When fielding a question during the Q&A session about writing unlikeable characters and another inquiry about whether she would want to be any of her characters, Brown replied, “No, I don’t want to become any of my characters. They have to be interesting, not likeable. I like dysfunctional but reliable characters…and I collect behaviors. There needs to be an emotional arc for the character, but in this journey of self-discovery, they can be difficult, prickly and make bad decisions.”

There’s no doubt those are all elements of a fascinating read.

Mark your calendar: Novelist Lisa See will headline the September 13 Author Evening!

For more information on The Susi Q, visit: www.thesusiq.org.

 

