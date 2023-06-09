Commission approves boutique California coastal restaurant in Downtown
By SARA HALL
The Planning Commission this week unanimously approved plans for a boutique restaurant Downtown.
Commissioners voted 4-0 (Chair Pro Tem Ken Sadler was absent) on Wednesday (June 7) in support of a conditional use permit for The Rumble Fish Restaurant at 357 S. Coast Highway.
Overall, commissioners were enthusiastic about the new restaurant filling the long-vacant space.
“It’s a building that’s been dormant for a period of time right in our main front-row, center Downtown and it’s going to be nice to see that get reactivated with something that will serve not only our visitors, but our residents here in Laguna Beach,” said Commission Chair Jorg Dubin.
“It’s good to see a vacant space being filled with something that could generate activity,” agreed Commissioner Steve Kellenberg. “I’m kind of excited, again, to have another restaurant of this type, on this size and scale.”
Others agreed that the restaurant, which will utilize a fast-casual model for breakfast and lunch and a sit-down style for dinner, is a good fit for the area. It could be interesting and attractive for patrons, noted Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin.
“It’s great to have another, hopefully not honky-tonk food restaurant, which we seem to be getting more and more of right there along the beach,” she added.
The California coastal-themed menu includes various breakfast tacos, avocado toast, seabass belly al pastor tacos, seasonal oysters, raw local halibut, roasted grouper, smoked whitefish, different salads, and a variety of beer and wine. Menu prices were not listed.
“It’s another boutique restaurant, which I think will be a plus for Downtown,” noted Marshall Ininns, architect for the project.
Most of the discussion on Wednesday centered around the rooftop equipment and whether or not it should be screened from view.
The proposed three new AC units, one make-up air unit, and one hood for a grease capture unit would be located on the roof far enough from South Coast Highway as to not be visible from the public right-of-way, explained Associate Planner Kate Kazama.
Photos courtesy the city of Laguna Beach
Photos of different street views of 357 S Coast Highway, where a boutique California coastal restaurant is proposed
The proposed roof equipment would not be visible from the front or rear elevations, Ininns confirmed, but it could be seen from a far side viewpoint (near the cobblestones). After discussing what could be done there, they found that screening to cover their equipment (as well as the adjacent C’est La Vie) would put their project at more than 19 feet, he explained, which would need a variance. Instead, he suggested painting the equipment the same color as the building trim.
Kazama noted that, according to the DSP, building height shall not exceed 12 feet plus an additional six feet for roof, chimney, vents, mechanical equipment, mechanical enclosures, elevator shafts, stairways and other such structural elements required for the operation of the building.
The DSP also notes that projects should conceal roof-mounted mechanical equipment from public view by locating equipment in a roof well or by screening it in a manner appropriate to the character of the building.
The existing equipment on the building is very hard to see, said Whitin, who looked at the rooftop from various vantage points.
“If it’s not visible then we’re meeting the spirit of these guidelines,” she said.
Community Development Director Marc Wiener agreed, and reiterated that it is a guideline and not as rigid as city code. It’s up for interpretation as to when the equipment should be screened, he added.
The adjacent C’est La Vie has highly visible rooftop equipment that has been there a long time, Whitin pointed out.
“I don’t feel really compelled to require the enclosure here it’s so hard to see, I feel more compelled to go after C’est La Vie to do something about their big flying saucer that’s on their roof,” she said.
Commissioner Steve Goldman said he could go either way on the rooftop screening issue, but leaned with the majority of not adding any extra materials.
“I understand the benefit of screening what’s up there, (but) I personally think the extra wall up there takes away some open space and may make it more cumbersome,” he said.
Kellenberg disagreed, but noted he was fine with being outvoted by the commission majority. They shouldn’t force a variance by going over the 18-foot limit, but any additional screening could make a difference in view impacts, he commented.
“I think that’s a cluttered area up there,” Kellenberg said. “Main Beach is the is the most prized open space that we have and if there’s an opportunity to screen the existing, as well as the proposed additional hardware on the roof, I think we should try and do that.”
If the new equipment stands out for some reason, it can be toned down with a darker color, Dubin noted.
Commissioners also emphasized condition 26, which states that the rooftop equipment shall be painted to match the stucco building exterior to the greatest extent feasible.
Whitin agreed with most of her fellow commissioners that the additional screening was not necessary.
“My concern, actually, is because it is a historic building, I’d prefer not to break the roofline in that area and create a bunch of new blocky shapes where they don’t exist now,” Whitin added.
Adding more features to the building would be a distraction to the existing historic building, Dubin agreed.
The historic nature of the structure is important, Whitin said.
“I love the building. Of that era, that’s the only one we have right Downtown on that stretch of Coast Highway,” she explained. “So it’s unique in that way, in terms of its historic architecture.”
Kazama explained that the site is bordered by El Paseo Street, adjacent to the cobblestones public plaza at Main Beach. The property is developed with a 2,500-square-foot, two-story, mid-century modern commercial building that was constructed in 1949. The building does not have on-site parking spaces. The property is currently listed on the city’s Historic Register with a K-rating and has a Mills Act contract.
Answering a commissioner question about restoration work on the historic building, Ininns said they’ve already removed the colorful awning, patched some holes, and will replace the siding and windows in-kind. There is also some wainscoting in the back that has crumbled and will be restored to what it looked like in 1949, Ininns said. The new restaurant name will also be written in the same lettering/font type as the original signage and will be placed in the same location.
The facade improvement project previously approved by the Planning Commission is currently under construction and included rehabilitation of the building’s character-defining historic features at the highway elevation, and the creation of a covered outdoor patio at the rear elevation where building alterations were found consistent with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.
On July 14, 2020, the City Council approved permits to grant a 50% historic parking reduction and outdoor dining credits, a design review to allow for exterior modifications, and granted three in-lieu parking certificates. The property was most recently occupied by a retail tenant and the proposed change in use would not require more parking spaces, Kazama explained.
Rendering by Studio Mai/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach
A rendering of the interior dining area for the proposed The Rumble Fish Restaurant in Downtown
Current plans call for an indoor dining space, new ADA-compliant restroom, ADA lift, bar/counter, and full-service kitchen that leads to a scullery, and a trash enclosure room (separated by a new interior wall) that will be adjacent to the patio dining area.
A total of 58 seats would be provided within the indoor dining and patio dining area. The applicant is also proposing to reduce the second-floor area by 360 square feet, relocate the access stairs, and use the remaining floor area as storage space for dry goods.
Answering a commissioner question, Ininns confirmed that the applicant has no intention of taking deliveries on S. Coast Highway.
To ensure that remains the case, Whitin suggested adding a condition that stipulates deliveries occur on El Paseo, and not along S. Coast Highway.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.