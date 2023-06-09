NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 46  |  June 9, 2023Subscribe

Woman’s Club honors Debbie Neev 060923

Share this story

Woman’s Club honors Debbie Neev as its Woman of the Year at luncheon on June 23

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach will honor Debbie Neev as its 2023 Woman of the Year at a luncheon on Friday, June 23 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse.

“The Woman’s Club members nominate – and then vote for – a woman from our community who has made a significant contribution in the community, either through philanthropic, civic, charitable or non-profit activities,” said Kitty Malcolm, Woman’s Club president. “This honor was first bestowed in 1995 to Sande St. John, the Club’s first honoree. Since then, there have been 26 annual honorees, all of whom were, and some continue to be, terrific representatives of the arts, various nonprofit organizations, our city community and well-known philanthropists.”

Womans Club Debbie closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Woman’s Club

Debbie Neev, 2023 Woman’s Club Woman of the Year

Neev has lived in Laguna Beach for more than 30 years. She believes that giving one’s time and energy is the best way to contribute to the community and has done so throughout her years in Laguna.

In 2002, she was appointed to the LB County Water District Commission, where she has actively served for 20 years. She has championed water conservation, water reliability and educational outreach. She has represented LB and our Water District by serving on the South Orange County Watershed Management Area Executive Committee, the statewide organization Cal Desal, and the Assoc. of California Water Agencies’ Groundwater Committee.

In 2015, Neev was appointed to the Design Review Board, serving as their liaison on the Affordable Housing Task Force. She also currently serves on the board and is an officer for both Glennwood House and The Woman’s Club. She is well known for her involvement with various other community organizations, such as SchoolPower, the Soroptimists, Ebell and volunteering at the Assistance League Thrift Shop.

Tickets to the luncheon are $55 for Club members; $65 for non-members.

RSVPs must be received by June 17 and may be dropped off at the Clubhouse, or paid online at http://www.wclb.org/. This is a sell-out event and seating is capped.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.