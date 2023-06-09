NewLeftHeader

Iconic Coast Hardware celebrates 45 years 060923

Iconic Coast Hardware celebrates 45 years in business with a ribbon cutting 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Need a key copied, a paint sample matched, or a gift for a housewarming? You can get it all at Coast Hardware, an old-style hardware store that offers service and supplies from A-Z. It’s a place where customers are confident they’ll get their questions answered and find what they need – and it’s been that way for 45 years.

(L-R) Anthony Falcone (from the Office of Representative Katie Porter), Jim Nienhouse, Trevor Ullom (general manager), Dave Alfi (about to cut the ribbon), Sandy Keller, Walter Boice (owner), Dave Cangelson and Laguna Beach Chamber Ambassador Maggie Klein (with Edward Jones)

The staff is described as the “helpful hardware folks” and that statement couldn’t be truer. Locally owned Coast Hardware has served Laguna Beach for four and a half decades. Store manager Ed Leatherwood (who sadly passed earlier this year) had been there for more than three decades.

(L-R) Dave Alfi, Trevor Ullom, Walt Boice and Sandy Keller

The great service isn’t a fluke. Trevor Ullom, the new general manager (who came to Orange County from Chicago), said the store prides itself on its reputation for outstanding service. “We deliver excellent service so customers can find what they need – and complete their projects.”

The same customers come back day after day, year after year for that high quality of service. The many long-time employees bring different skills and experience to the job, offering solutions and explaining how to use a product rather than just selling it.

Anthony Falcone looks on as Dave Alfi talks about his long career

Of the 20 associates at Coast Hardware, some are long-term employees.

Dave Alfi has been there for 35 years. “I started in 1988 and have seen three generations of employees and customers,” he said. “It’s a great place to work and a great town. Walt (Boice) is the best owner to work for, although he came close to firing me a few times.”

Even President and CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Erin Slattery worked there at one time.

Boice partnered with his brother Steve to open the store in 1978. Boice believes that Laguna stores like Coast Hardware, which are staffed with local, long-time employees, are a vital piece of the community’s fabric. 

He gives a substantial amount of credit for the store’s continuing success to an employee who started there at the beginning, stayed 10 years (during which time he earned his master’s degree) and ended up as head of 100 Ace Hardware stores.

(L-R) LB Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Erin Slattery presenting a certificate on behalf of the Office of Senator David Min, with Dave Alfi and Trevor Ullom

Anthony Falcone from the office of U.S. Representative (D-CA 47th District) Katie Porter presented a certificate to the store. “It’s no surprise how important Coast Hardware is to the community,” said Falcone.

Slattery presented a certificate on behalf of the office of Senator David Min (Orange County’s 37th State Senate District) as an expression of regard and recognition.

If you go there often enough, you’ll realize that Coast Hardware is much more than just a store – it’s a place where the staff members remember your name, give your dog a treat, and answer your (sometimes crazy) questions with a smile.

Happy 45th Birthday, Coast Hardware!

Coast Hardware is located at 240 Broadway St., Laguna Beach

 

