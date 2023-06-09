NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 46  |  June 9, 2023Subscribe

Guest Column Chris Tebbutt 060923

Share this story

Guest Column

Chris Tebbutt

Co-Founder

Laguna Beach LGBTQ+ Heritage & Culture Alliance

Being an ally

Guest Column Chris Tebbutt LAM

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Chris Tebbutt

Chris Tebbutt

It’s been a busy and colorful first week of Laguna Beach LGTBQ+ Heritage & Culture Month. We have already delivered more than 50 rainbow flags to residents and businesses of Laguna Beach. It’s been heartening to see the majority of requests have been from allies.

What is an ally exactly? An ally is someone who supports and stands up for one or more marginalized groups. Being an ally is more important than many people realize. It sends a powerful message that everyone deserves to be treated equally and with respect, regardless of who they love or how they identify.

Guest column City Hall pride flag at home

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kristi Grooms

A Pride Flag graces a home at the corner of Catalina and Ruby streets

It also shows the LGBTQ+ community that they are welcomed and embraced by you. Being an ally helps foster a safe and empowering environment, where residents and visitors are empowered to be themselves and are supported by others who care about them.

However, developing oneself as an ally is a skill that doesn’t happen overnight. It comes from engaging in open conversations, asking questions, recognizing your own biases and often stepping out of your comfort zone. Being an ally means learning, empathizing and, in many ways, taking on the struggle as your own.

Guest column City Hall pride flag

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by City of Laguna Beach

The Pride Flag flying at City Hall

As the City of Laguna Beach honors LGBTQ+ Heritage & Culture Month, I offer you a few specific ways you can become an ally:

Listen: The easiest way to begin to become an ally is to listen.

Educate Yourself: Identify and challenge stereotypes and unconscious bias. It starts with learning a little history. Come to an event.

Talk with Others in our Community: Have conversations with LGBTQ+ people, from high school students to senior citizens, from your neighbors to your community leaders, and learn about their experience and their history.

Learn & Use Correct Inclusive Language: In the LGBTQ+ community, language is everything. It’s important to use the right words and pronouns when referring to someone’s gender identity.

Speak up & intervene: Don’t tolerate anti-LGBTQ jokes or statements expressed in your presence. It matters that derogatory language is called out.

Guest column SoulFire

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by DJ SoulFire

DJ SoulFire will spin the tunes at the “LAM Goes Boom: A Pride Celebration” on June 10

Whether you are a part of the LGBTQ+ community or a valued ally, please come to the Laguna Art Museum this Saturday, June 10 from 6-9 p.m. for a special event entitled LAM Goes Boom: A Pride Celebration, an evening to pay homage to Laguna’s bygone gay bars like the famed Boom Boom Room. Longtime resident Fred Karger’s documentary Save the Boom will be screened in the museum’s galleries, and then let the music, cocktails and dancing begin with DJ SoulFire. Tickets are available at https://lagunaartmuseum.org.

Chris Tebbutt is a Compass real estate agent and co-founder of the Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Alliance.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.