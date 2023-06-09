NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 46  |  June 9, 2023Subscribe

City of Hope Orange County grateful patients 060923

Share this story

City of Hope Orange County grateful patients offer survivorship advice

Cancer changes you, and each patient’s experience is unique, but there is hope for the future after a cancer diagnosis, said grateful patients at City of Hope Orange County.

There are millions of cancer survivors, including many in your community and some you may even know. Since 1991, overall cancer mortality has dropped by 33 percent. And thanks to groundbreaking research and advanced treatments, the number of cancer survivors is expected to increase by more than 24 percent by 2032.

In observance of National Cancer Survivors Month, City of Hope is sharing insights on how to face a cancer diagnosis from those who know best – survivors who have gone through it themselves.

City of Hope patients with balloons

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Hope

Grateful patients rode the Great Park Balloon to celebrate the first day of patient care at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center in 2022

Find a physician who is an expert in your specific type of cancer.

“Originally, a PET scan had found cancer in 14 places throughout my body. This was about as serious as things could get. I wanted a specialist who has cancer research expertise and knowledge about advanced therapies that could be right for me. I knew that would make all the difference,” said John Ryan of Westminster.

Accept help, even if it’s hard at first.

“Support is everything when you’re fighting cancer. It is a blessing to have family to lean on and other people who also really care and want to help. I find that not keeping it private and not being afraid to ask for help makes a huge difference,” said Peg Berens of Laguna Hills.

Grow a positive mindset.

“Healing starts in the five inches between your ears. You can do it. My family and I sure did it, and we’re going to keep doing it,” said Jim Madrid of Laguna Niguel.

Get the treatment you need in as few trips as possible.

“How can you concentrate on healing if you’re stressed trying to schedule appointments and keep track of everything at multiple locations? Being able to get comprehensive cancer care in one place means I spend less time traveling and more time with my family,” said Heidi Paolone of Coto de Caza.

Set goals for your future.

“If you have something to shoot for, it makes you want to see tomorrow, and then hopefully you’ll see it,” said Will Godoy of Mission Viejo.

Keep doing the things that bring you joy.

“What I want is to be positive and be me. You want to be positive when you have cancer – get enough sleep, eat good food, and drink a glass of red wine to celebrate life, not panic about it. That’s my philosophy,” said Bonnie Nolan of Newport Beach.

Never give up.

One consistent message from these survivors was: Never give up. Keep fighting. Cancer can push you to your limits, but do not underestimate the strength of your will to survive. That inner strength lives in each of us. Trust that yours will help you through.

For more information on City of Hope Orange County, visit www.cityofhope.org/oc.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.